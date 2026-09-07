HP OmniPad 12 review: HP re-enters the tablets market with a great new device that has an ace up its sleeve

HP has been ever so consistent with its laptop portfolio, even dominating the PC market in India as per the latest Q1 2026 data from IDC. That they’re known for laptops is not a surprise. It’s been nearly a decade that HP last launched an Android tablet in India. The company has taken its time, surveyed the market, and decided that thanks to the spike in RAM prices and the limited availability, it’s the right time to jump right back into the tablet game. So, say hello to the OmniPad 12.