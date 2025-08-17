To thrive in the AI age, we must double down on what makes us human
As AI rapidly advances, our traditional human advantages in IQ and EQ are challenged. In his book 'Human Edge in the AI Age, author Nitin Seth emphasizes the need for a resurgence in our innate human qualities
From the human perspective, our once-assumed edge is now fundamentally challenged. The capabilities we believed to be our unique advantages are no longer guaranteed to provide a sure-fire upper hand. These capabilities draw from the core dimensions of human potential that have historically enabled us to live meaningfully, work effectively, and succeed—together forming what I call the Human Quotient. This quotient is shaped by the interplay of four broad dimensions: physical quotient (PQ), intelligence quotient (IQ), emotional quotient (EQ) and spiritual quotient (SQ). And as we trace the arc of human evolution, it becomes clear that machines and AI have been steadily encroaching on each of these dimensions—reshaping what it means to have a human edge.