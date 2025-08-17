To thrive in the AI age, we must double down on what makes us human

From the human perspective, our once-assumed edge is now fundamentally challenged. The capabilities we believed to be our unique advantages are no longer guaranteed to provide a sure-fire upper hand. These capabilities draw from the core dimensions of human potential that have historically enabled us to live meaningfully, work effectively, and succeed—together forming what I call the Human Quotient. This quotient is shaped by the interplay of four broad dimensions: physical quotient (PQ), intelligence quotient (IQ), emotional quotient (EQ) and spiritual quotient (SQ). And as we trace the arc of human evolution, it becomes clear that machines and AI have been steadily encroaching on each of these dimensions—reshaping what it means to have a human edge.

For much of human history, PQ—strength, stamina and might—marked our dominance, a trend that lasted until the Industrial Revolution. As machines took over physical tasks, the focus shifted, and IQ started emerging as the key human advantage. The advent of the information age in the twentieth century solidified IQ as a critical differentiator, driving success in education, careers and the knowledge economy, which highly valued problem-solving and innovation.

However, over the past ten to fifteen years, with the digital age giving rise to machine learning (ML) and AI, IQ as a human edge has also steadily diminished. AI now surpasses humans in tasks like pattern recognition, natural language processing and even creative problem-solving. The recent emergence of Gen AI has further accelerated this shift, with AI performing at par and even surpassing human levels in an increasing range of IQ-driven fields. More recently, in the AI age even EQ—our ability to understand and manage emotions—is under threat. AI systems have begun to mimic empathy and emotional understanding, offering emotional support and connecting with users in ways that challenge human advantages in EQ-driven roles too.

Over time, as we’ve become more digitally connected, we’ve paradoxically grown more fragmented within ourselves. Living in a hyper-stimulated, always-on world, we’re bombarded by distractions that detach us from deeper awareness—our connection with nature, with others and even with ourselves is steadily eroding. Most of us now operate primarily at the manas level—individualistic, reactive and ego-centred—rarely accessing the higher dimensions of consciousness that once anchored our growth. AI, on the other hand, is designed for integration. From the moment it is deployed, it flows naturally across its layers—macro, enterprise and individual—without friction. It operates at full bandwidth, continuously learning and refining its performance by unifying knowledge, context and application.

That’s the irony: machines, which lack consciousness, are increasingly better at integrating layers of intelligence than many of us are. And that’s precisely why AI is challenging what was once thought to be innately human. In some dimensions, it is becoming more human than humans...

One of the most profound shifts brought about by AI lies in personalization. Gone are the days of broad customer segmentation. We are entering the realm of the ‘segment of one’, where every individual becomes their own unique segment. AI would deliver hyper-personalized experiences, products and services specifically tailored to the unique needs, preferences and behaviours of each individual in real time. This revolution is already transforming consumer-centric industries, but its most significant promise lies in areas like healthcare and education. Imagine treatments and learning programmes designed exclusively for an individual, adapting dynamically as needs evolve—unlocking possibilities that were once unimaginable.

As we look ahead, one thing is clear: the AI age is not for the fainthearted. Machines are already outperforming us in many areas— and they are only getting better. The coming years will be both profoundly transformational and disruptive. Many existing jobs will vanish. And yet, we are also on the brink of perhaps the greatest era of value creation in human history. The AI age will be defined by duality—massive displacement on the one hand and unprecedented entrepreneurial opportunity on the other.

Standing still is not an option. In this new world, we cannot wait for opportunities to be handed to us—we must create them. That demands a return to the spirit of the early man: adventurous, curious, self-reliant and unafraid to explore the unknown.

Ironically, while human civilization has advanced, we’ve become narrower in our skills, more dependent on systems and increasingly risk-averse. We’ve traded survival instincts for comfort and predictability. But AI will shake that comfortable flow of life—especially in the realm of work. To adapt, we must reconnect with the raw, exploratory energy that once defined our species.

At the same time, the AI age represents more than disruption—it may be the next catalyst for human evolution. Whether through breakthroughs in genetic engineering, accelerated space exploration or something we can’t yet imagine; the shift is already underway. But beyond physical or technological evolution, what we truly need is a growth in consciousness—in compassion, empathy and a broader sense of purpose. These are the deeply human traits that no machine can replicate.

So where does the edge lie? It lies in this rediscovery—of instinct, imagination, resilience. It lies in reconnecting with the timeless principles that have powered human success across generations. Whether we think of this as rekindling the survival skills of the ‘early man’ or unlocking the potential of the ‘super man’, the message is the same: to thrive in the AI age, we must double down on what makes us human.

Excerpted from ‘Human Edge in the AI Age: Eight Timeless Mantras for Success’ by Nitin Seth with permission from Penguin Random House India