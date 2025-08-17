To thrive in the AI age, we must double down on what makes us human

As we look ahead, one thing is clear: the AI age is not for the fainthearted. Machines are already outperforming us in many areas— and they are only getting better. The coming years will be both profoundly transformational and disruptive. Many existing jobs will vanish. And yet, we are also on the brink of perhaps the greatest era of value creation in human history. The AI age will be defined by duality—massive displacement on the one hand and unprecedented entrepreneurial opportunity on the other.