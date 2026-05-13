A powerful currency: How the human face was used to build the internet's attention economy

Manav Jain can no longer ignore how screens are rewriting his sense of faces. The 25-year-old product manager from Bengaluru recently returned to his hometown, Mumbai, after staying in touch with family through video calls that convinced him he had kept up with what's going on. That illusion shattered the moment he saw his mother in person. “She had a few wrinkles. My mother was ageing,” he says, typing AGEING in all caps on text to underline his shock.
He hadn’t considered the way many video-calling apps apply face-smoothening filters by default. What unsettles him more is that this distortion turns inward, too. “There have been times looking at the mirror where I felt I am not looking good,” he says. “I am so used to looking at my prettier face on cameras, that I felt bad.” Jain often uses the selfie camera to see how he is looking now, instead of a mirror.
The human brain detects a face within 100 to 170 milliseconds—faster than it processes almost any other visual stimulus—through a dedicated neural network that evolved over millions of years in a world where most people encountered a few hundred faces at most in a lifetime. Screens now deliver faces at a volume, proximity, frequency, and level of filtration that no previous generation has experienced.