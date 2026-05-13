A powerful currency: How the human face was used to build the internet's attention economy

FACES WITHOUT MEANINGS

Nowhere has the collision of these two forces—shallower processing of others' faces and obsessive scrutiny of one's own—been more visible than on dating apps. These ran the face experiment at the largest scale— and with the most commercial urgency—of any platform. The entire premise was a bet on the face: show it, swipe on it, match with it.

Himanshu Khanna, 39, founder of Sparklin, a UI-UX design company in Noida, has felt the charge go out based on his conversations with dating app users. “We’re becoming less sensitive to beauty and overtrained at filtering it. Even conventionally attractive faces are not gaining much attention,” he says.