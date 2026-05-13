A powerful currency: How the human face was used to build the internet's attention economy

Manav Jain can no longer ignore how screens are rewriting his sense of faces. The 25-year-old product manager from Bengaluru recently returned to his hometown, Mumbai, after staying in touch with family through video calls that convinced him he had kept up with what's going on. That illusion shattered the moment he saw his mother in person. “She had a few wrinkles. My mother was ageing,” he says, typing AGEING in all caps on text to underline his shock.
Manav Jain can no longer ignore how screens are rewriting his sense of faces. The 25-year-old product manager from Bengaluru recently returned to his hometown, Mumbai, after staying in touch with family through video calls that convinced him he had kept up with what's going on. That illusion shattered the moment he saw his mother in person. “She had a few wrinkles. My mother was ageing,” he says, typing AGEING in all caps on text to underline his shock.
He hadn’t considered the way many video-calling apps apply face-smoothening filters by default. What unsettles him more is that this distortion turns inward, too. “There have been times looking at the mirror where I felt I am not looking good,” he says. “I am so used to looking at my prettier face on cameras, that I felt bad.” Jain often uses the selfie camera to see how he is looking now, instead of a mirror.
He hadn’t considered the way many video-calling apps apply face-smoothening filters by default. What unsettles him more is that this distortion turns inward, too. “There have been times looking at the mirror where I felt I am not looking good,” he says. “I am so used to looking at my prettier face on cameras, that I felt bad.” Jain often uses the selfie camera to see how he is looking now, instead of a mirror.
The human brain detects a face within 100 to 170 milliseconds—faster than it processes almost any other visual stimulus—through a dedicated neural network that evolved over millions of years in a world where most people encountered a few hundred faces at most in a lifetime. Screens now deliver faces at a volume, proximity, frequency, and level of filtration that no previous generation has experienced.
Over the last 20 years, the face became the internet’s most abundant currency. Social media platforms made it the content that did the heavy lifting—a LinkedIn post with a selfie and an unrelated caption reliably outperforms one without. Dating apps made it the filter that enabled judgement via a swipe. Smartphones turned it into a biometric key used to unlock devices, verify payments, and authenticate identity. An entire attention economy has been engineered around the pull of the face.
TOO MANY FACES
In February 2021, Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, published a study titled Nonverbal Overload: A Theoretical Argument for the Causes of ‘Zoom Fatigue’. It identified four reasons why video calls left people drained in ways in-person meetings never had: hyper-gaze, non-verbal overload, reduced mobility, and mirror anxiety—the unprecedented experience of watching your own face in real time for hours every day.
When we're physically with someone, we see their face at a natural distance, within a wider sensory environment. Screens collapse all of that into isolated frontal delivery, stripped of all context. The brain receives less information but is asked to work harder, processing a face without the depth, body language, and other spatial cues.
For people living with prosopagnosia, a neurological condition that impairs the ability to recognise faces, the screen environment compounds an already significant burden. Research shows that Zoom fatigue is significantly intensified for prosopagnosic individuals, who rely on compensatory strategies like voice, gait and context to identify people—strategies that screens systematically strip away.
Video calls may have reduced, but the pandemic's other gift, the short video boom of Reels, Shorts and TikToks have led to an algorithmically curated stream of faces, delivered with greater volume and velocity. We swapped one screen-mediated face format for another, and turned up the dial.
The consequences of this may run deeper than aesthetic fatigue. Joseph DeGutis, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, uses cognitive neuroscience to create diagnostic tools and develop treatments for individuals suffering from attention and face-processing disorders. Screens, he says, are pushing us away from what he calls “individuation mode”—the fine-grained processing through which we read a face as a specific person. Instead, screens are leading us towards a more superficial style that registers a face and moves on.
In real life, he explains, we continuously track eye gaze, emotional expressions and subtle social cues, using these to adjust our behaviour. These systems strengthen face encoding and support richer social interaction. “When interactions are primarily screen-based, especially passive ones, people may get less practice engaging these systems,” says DeGutis. It could also lead to “reduced efficiency in social communication,” he adds. The brain, in other words, may be getting worse at the very thing it evolved to do best.
THE BETTER YOU LOOK
Yet, paradoxically, we have never been more aware of our own faces. In 2024, Snapchat users created over a trillion selfies, which is more than double the 500 billion clicked on iPhones the same year, according to data released by Snap Inc. and cited at Apple's iPhone 17 launch in 2025. Snapchat had roughly a third of iPhone's global user base at the time. The preference is telling: Snapchat’s in-built camera filters are widely considered to be more flattering than smartphone cameras, optimising faces in ways that have made it the default mirror for a generation that has grown up expecting the camera to improve on reality.
At the clinical end of this pipeline lies the realm of aesthetic medicine. Kiran Sethi, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Isya Aesthetics in Delhi, has seen a rise in demand for social media and screen-driven uniform aesthetics post-Covid. “There is a UK lip, an LA lip, a Mar-a-Lago lip... This desire for conformity is alarming,” she says. “Our individuality reflects on our faces. If everyone conforms to a standard, you can't see uniqueness, you cannot understand the person, you lose your own sense of understanding of self.”
Kashvi Parekh, 24, lives in Mumbai and is community lead for Boundless Network, a US-based blockchain services company. She says that she moves in circles where “everybody is trying to be somebody they saw online”. “Most women I know are transparent about getting work done on their face, which doctor they go to, whom they're modelling off. It's all very normalised,” she says. ‘Looksmaxxing’ and ‘mogging’ are the biggest Gen Z trends of 2026 so far, adds Parekh.
The numbers are starker in the US where Rod Rohrich, one of America's top-ranked rhinoplasty and facelift surgeons, says 30%-50% of his patients approach him with requests based on social media and screen-driven ideals, a number that has grown in the last three to four years. “If everyone looks the same, beauty loses its meaning. True aesthetic excellence lies in celebrating individuality, not standardising it. That is where the art—and responsibility—of plastic surgery truly lives,” says Rohrich.
FACES WITHOUT MEANINGS
Nowhere has the collision of these two forces—shallower processing of others' faces and obsessive scrutiny of one's own—been more visible than on dating apps. These ran the face experiment at the largest scale— and with the most commercial urgency—of any platform. The entire premise was a bet on the face: show it, swipe on it, match with it.
Himanshu Khanna, 39, founder of Sparklin, a UI-UX design company in Noida, has felt the charge go out based on his conversations with dating app users. “We’re becoming less sensitive to beauty and overtrained at filtering it. Even conventionally attractive faces are not gaining much attention,” he says.
Jelam Bhatt, a London-based product marketing professional, who previously worked at a major dating app, has watched how this face glut influenced human behaviour from inside the machine. “When dating apps only showed faces, you'd default to a shallow judgment because you're working with so little information,” she says. Over time, data showed that face-only profiles felt one-dimensional. So the product evolved to include prompts, voice notes, bios, audio clips. “It wasn't just about holding attention,” she says, “but helping people make more informed and meaningful decisions.” The fuller the profile, the better it performed. The face alone was no longer enough.
Still, the face occupies maximum real estate on social media and dating apps. In contrast, consumer internet and gig economy apps have shrunk it to a thumbnail. Your delivery person is a name, a rating, and a small circle in the corner of a screen.
Sunit Singh, 45, a Bengaluru-based design advisor who has worked on consumer internet products, including Cleartrip and Ola, explains why: “In gig platforms, face is a metadata. A reference point that is added as part of a safety measure to build trust.” Not long ago, you knew your vegetable vendor's face, your neighbourhood kirana owner, the man who delivered your cylinder. You built those recognitions over time, through repeated, consequential, in-person encounters. Now the doorbell rings and most people do not look at the person handing them a package.
The brain, Singh notes, is designed to be energy efficient. “When there is no social relationship to build, no consequence to the encounter, it feels no reason to remember the face.” And yet, if there is a new gig app trying to establish trust in the market, “it will likely make the face of its workers bigger, because face size on screen is still a proxy for human presence,” he adds. In a doctor's listing, for instance, the face is larger than gig economy apps, because trust is the product.
Khanna puts the clash between the two design philosophies in starker terms. “Seeing too many faces on the one hand and almost none on the other is training us to make decisions without attaching depth to a person,” he says.
THE AI THREAT
Add AI to this equation and things get worse. The erosion is most visible in what Khanna calls "low-stakes, high-volume environments: ads, crowds, thumbnails. These are the spaces where AI-generated faces have proliferated fastest, and where ‘Synthetic Suspicion’ has taken hold.” People now assume artificiality even in legitimate work. “Faces are background noise now,” Khanna argues, “not proof of person.”
The implications run deepest for the generation that has never known only the analog world. Lynda Boothroyd, professor of psychology at Durham University, whose research focuses on how visual media reshapes appearance ideals, points to a specific risk for children. “Artificial faces which adults find uncanny and strange would be more easily normalised for children,” she says, “given the evidence from other researchers that face perception and identification can become partially specialised based on experience in childhood.”
Bailenson, the Stanford researcher behind the Zoom fatigue study, says, “If we were designing a communication platform from scratch today, I don't think we would centre the face in the way current platforms do.” The tech industry started by trying to replicate in-person interaction as literally as possible, he notes, rather than asking what aspects of face-to-face communication actually translate well to screens.
“These systems have in part been driven by technological capability and social intuition that more visual information must be better, rather than by behavioural science. One of the clearest lessons from our work is that more realism is not always more natural when it comes to online human communication,” Bailenson says.
Bailenson's lab has been advocating for design changes that reduce face load. “Many platforms will now allow one to hide self-view, when previously that was not always an option,” he says. “There are options to try different view patterns that can control the number and size of faces one sees.” These are but modest fixes for a structural problem, workarounds for a design that put too much importance on the face.
People, too, are finding their own workarounds. Parekh anchors herself in offline interactions. “I'm way more present and relaxed because my brain is then focused on the person in front of me.” She hosts gatherings at least twice a year, bringing different groups together to create the spontaneous encounters screens cannot replicate. In the digital world, Parekh feels, faces now “float in a sea of sameness”, whereas offline interactions bring her the feeling of “finding a shore”.
Meanwhile, Jain is still watching the waters rise. There was a time when poets spent their entire lives praising a single face, he muses. “I doubt if that is possible anymore.”