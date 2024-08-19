Husk Power Systems' Manoj Sinha: The comfort of having a boss who listens

Manoj Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Husk Power Systems, on why it's important to hear your employees rant

In the summer of 2007, Manoj Sinha started toying with the idea of addressing the electricity problem in his home state of Bihar. A few months later, he joined the Darden School of Business in the United States, but his mind was still occupied as he went over the possible solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A trained electrical engineer who pursued a Master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Sinha and another mate soon arrived at the concept of decentralised power generation and distribution that utilised renewable energy resources to generate electricity. When solar photovoltaic technology proved to be expensive, they turned their attention to rice husk, a biomass waste available in abundance in rural landscapes.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “Our first mini grid was installed in a small village called Tamkuha in Bihar. We pitched a tent since there was no hotel around and leased a piece of land to install the system. Most people thought we were a couple of crazies who had come back from the US to waste our money," says Sinha, 46, CEO and co-founder of Husk Power Systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Healthy ageing: A three-step plan to live longer The success of that pilot project started a journey that has today brought electricity to over 4.5 lakh beneficiaries across India, Nigeria and Tanzania, besides creating livelihoods and addressing environmental issues along the way. It required Sinha to quit a cushy job to don the problem-solving hat and take charge of his start-up at a point. But time and again, he was reminded of why he set out on this journey.

“I once met a gentleman who started crying when he saw electricity in his home. He told me, ‘While India got independence in 1947, we got independence from darkness 60 years since that day’. It’s been my proudest moment," he says.

“My biggest learning has been that the start-up journey is not a sprint but a marathon, and that persistence and perseverance pays off," he says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Lounge, Sinha talks about mentorship and why he enjoys running.

Who do you consider your mentor? One of my mentors is Brad Mattson, who is also the Chairman of Husk's board of Directors. He has been a serial entrepreneur himself and has IPO’ed two companies in Silicon Valley. He has helped me navigate the toughest challenges and advised me, especially in the time of distress when I needed him the most.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? When we pivoted our business model and launched a new product, my board advised me to raise a smaller amount of funding to the tune of $5 million. My mentor advised me to raise $25 million if I truly believed in my vision and if the customers’ feedback was positive. I actually went for it and closed at $25 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentoring is about listening and being with the mentee during trying times. Sometimes it is just about listening to your mentee rant and complain about things so that they feel lighter and better. I share things that worked and equally importantly, things that did not, so that they don’t repeat the mistakes that I made.

What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings start with walking and running my German Shepherd dog, Rambo, for 2-3 miles. I then spend some time with my wife over a cup of chai. And then I start working.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I am not that efficient. I wish I was better organised to make things easier and better. I am still learning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? I am very efficient with Zoom video meetings and save a lot of time not commuting.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I really liked the book Sapiens, though it’s not about mentorship. But it gave me a very broad perspective of human history and made me appreciate the world and Mother Earth more.