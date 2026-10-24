Yoska CEO Deepak Raj: The man who brought Hyrox and Ironman to India

Inside Hall 6 of the Nesco exhibition centre in Mumbai, the corridor throbs with activity on a mid-September weekend. Hundreds of annoyingly fit-looking people, most in fitted T-shirts, some men shirtless, walk around purposefully. Some pose in front of Hyrox signboards, flexing their muscles, grinning with accomplishment as their participation is registered for posterity.
Past the buzz of people in the hallway, past a door and inside the 15,000 square metre main hall, where the fitness event is underway, pumping music blares on speakers as participants run around in circles. A bridge takes spectators over the runners and to a central atrium where several others sit on rowing machines, push weights, pull weights, grimace, sweat, and impossibly, laugh.
Outside, in a lounge area of sorts, Deepak Raj, 49, looks reasonably composed. The chief executive officer and chief coach of Yoska, a Bengaluru-based integrated digital platform for endurance fitness that has a joint venture with German-headquartered fitness race brand Hyrox, is used to holding events of this scale and therefore, immune to the sensory overload.
Hyrox combines eight cycles of 1km runs interspersed with functional movements, including sled push, sled pull, burpee box broad jumps and farmers carry. In less than a decade since it started in Hamburg, the sport-fitness module has become a global rage, picking up especially rapidly in India. In a little over a year, since May 2025, six events have been held, in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Coming up are editions in Gandhinagar in November, Noida in January 2027 and Bengaluru next May.
BRINGING HYROX TO INDIA
Seated on a bench, dressed in athleisure, Raj narrates the story of how he came to be associated with Hyrox. Just 48 hours after he first heard of it some years ago, intrigued and interested, he sent a cold email to a bunch of addresses mentioned on the website. The email addresses, which typically start with info@... are ones you don’t expect replies from and he didn’t either.
The opening line of his text apologised for writing to three-four email addresses, but his pitch claimed that India was primed for, not just Hyrox, but fitness, to grow the community and to work with global franchises. He was pleasantly surprised, therefore, to get a reply in two days. Within a few months, he was speaking to the CEO Christian Toetzke. By late 2024, the joint venture had materialised and Raj had added another property to his inventory.
In 2019, Yoska had brought Ironman 70.3 to India, its first edition and subsequent ones run in Goa—barring the two pandemic years. Unlike Hyrox, the triathlon was more personal for Raj, who had competed in a few and had worked towards getting it to India. “My goal was always to create enough platforms and avenues for people to either take up a healthy habit, lifestyle, fitness or sustain what they have started,” he says. “To give them enough motivation and purpose, milestones, goals and races to do it.”
MARATHON MAN
Having a conversation with Raj in this high-adrenalin setting comes with its challenges, especially since we are seated on a communal bench in a common area. Groups of people join in occasionally to share the bench, but sportingly move along when requested.
Growing up in Bengaluru, Raj was good enough to get into St Joseph’s High School’s B team for basketball, a sport that he continues to favour. The reason he couldn’t get into the A team, he reckons and backed by a school coach’s assessment, was that he, ironically, didn’t have the stamina.
Engineering followed at Bangalore University’s Ambedkar College, and then a job at Infosys starting as a developer in 2000. The job sent him on a project with Adidas to Germany, among other places, where Raj saw people twice his age cycling to work. At Herzogenaurach, the town where Adidas is headquartered, an “overweight” Raj changed his life.
Running progressively long distances, he signed up for the Berlin marathon, completing it in under 5 hours. It took a few years before he did a sub-4 hours, tried a few small triathlons, but unconvincingly because he was not confident in the water. A posting in Brisbane from 2008, surrounded by outdoorsy Australians, gave him the confidence to embrace open water more boldly. He first heard of Ironman (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km run) on ESPN, and on 6 April 2008, a date he clearly remembers, Raj competed in his first half-distance Ironman (70.3; with 1.9km swim, 90km bike, 21.1km run).