Yoska CEO Deepak Raj: The man who brought Hyrox and Ironman to India

In 2019, Yoska had brought Ironman 70.3 to India, its first edition and subsequent ones run in Goa—barring the two pandemic years. Unlike Hyrox, the triathlon was more personal for Raj, who had competed in a few and had worked towards getting it to India. “My goal was always to create enough platforms and avenues for people to either take up a healthy habit, lifestyle, fitness or sustain what they have started,” he says. “To give them enough motivation and purpose, milestones, goals and races to do it.”