Yoska CEO Deepak Raj: The man who brought Hyrox and Ironman to India

Inside Hall 6 of the Nesco exhibition centre in Mumbai, the corridor throbs with activity on a mid-September weekend. Hundreds of annoyingly fit-looking people, most in fitted T-shirts, some men shirtless, walk around purposefully. Some pose in front of Hyrox signboards, flexing their muscles, grinning with accomplishment as their participation is registered for posterity.
Inside Hall 6 of the Nesco exhibition centre in Mumbai, the corridor throbs with activity on a mid-September weekend. Hundreds of annoyingly fit-looking people, most in fitted T-shirts, some men shirtless, walk around purposefully. Some pose in front of Hyrox signboards, flexing their muscles, grinning with accomplishment as their participation is registered for posterity.
Past the buzz of people in the hallway, past a door and inside the 15,000 square metre main hall, where the fitness event is underway, pumping music blares on speakers as participants run around in circles. A bridge takes spectators over the runners and to a central atrium where several others sit on rowing machines, push weights, pull weights, grimace, sweat, and impossibly, laugh.
Past the buzz of people in the hallway, past a door and inside the 15,000 square metre main hall, where the fitness event is underway, pumping music blares on speakers as participants run around in circles. A bridge takes spectators over the runners and to a central atrium where several others sit on rowing machines, push weights, pull weights, grimace, sweat, and impossibly, laugh.
Outside, in a lounge area of sorts, Deepak Raj, 49, looks reasonably composed. The chief executive officer and chief coach of Yoska, a Bengaluru-based integrated digital platform for endurance fitness that has a joint venture with German-headquartered fitness race brand Hyrox, is used to holding events of this scale and therefore, immune to the sensory overload.
Hyrox combines eight cycles of 1km runs interspersed with functional movements, including sled push, sled pull, burpee box broad jumps and farmers carry. In less than a decade since it started in Hamburg, the sport-fitness module has become a global rage, picking up especially rapidly in India. In a little over a year, since May 2025, six events have been held, in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Coming up are editions in Gandhinagar in November, Noida in January 2027 and Bengaluru next May.
BRINGING HYROX TO INDIA
Seated on a bench, dressed in athleisure, Raj narrates the story of how he came to be associated with Hyrox. Just 48 hours after he first heard of it some years ago, intrigued and interested, he sent a cold email to a bunch of addresses mentioned on the website. The email addresses, which typically start with info@... are ones you don’t expect replies from and he didn’t either.
The opening line of his text apologised for writing to three-four email addresses, but his pitch claimed that India was primed for, not just Hyrox, but fitness, to grow the community and to work with global franchises. He was pleasantly surprised, therefore, to get a reply in two days. Within a few months, he was speaking to the CEO Christian Toetzke. By late 2024, the joint venture had materialised and Raj had added another property to his inventory.
In 2019, Yoska had brought Ironman 70.3 to India, its first edition and subsequent ones run in Goa—barring the two pandemic years. Unlike Hyrox, the triathlon was more personal for Raj, who had competed in a few and had worked towards getting it to India. “My goal was always to create enough platforms and avenues for people to either take up a healthy habit, lifestyle, fitness or sustain what they have started,” he says. “To give them enough motivation and purpose, milestones, goals and races to do it.”
MARATHON MAN
Having a conversation with Raj in this high-adrenalin setting comes with its challenges, especially since we are seated on a communal bench in a common area. Groups of people join in occasionally to share the bench, but sportingly move along when requested.
Growing up in Bengaluru, Raj was good enough to get into St Joseph’s High School’s B team for basketball, a sport that he continues to favour. The reason he couldn’t get into the A team, he reckons and backed by a school coach’s assessment, was that he, ironically, didn’t have the stamina.
Engineering followed at Bangalore University’s Ambedkar College, and then a job at Infosys starting as a developer in 2000. The job sent him on a project with Adidas to Germany, among other places, where Raj saw people twice his age cycling to work. At Herzogenaurach, the town where Adidas is headquartered, an “overweight” Raj changed his life.
Running progressively long distances, he signed up for the Berlin marathon, completing it in under 5 hours. It took a few years before he did a sub-4 hours, tried a few small triathlons, but unconvincingly because he was not confident in the water. A posting in Brisbane from 2008, surrounded by outdoorsy Australians, gave him the confidence to embrace open water more boldly. He first heard of Ironman (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km run) on ESPN, and on 6 April 2008, a date he clearly remembers, Raj competed in his first half-distance Ironman (70.3; with 1.9km swim, 90km bike, 21.1km run).
“I had to get over the fear but I’m still slightly afraid of open water. I’ve done a lot of Ironman, but that doesn’t mean my fear has gone,” says Raj who now shuttles between Bengaluru and Australia, where his wife and son live.
“I sort of compartmentalised, parked that fear because there’s lots of people around, you get strength in numbers.”
By 2012, he was trying to break the 11-hour barrier for the Ironman, travelling and spending time away from family when he could feel his body breaking down. He considered a lifestyle change, discussed becoming a coach for endurance events with wife Hema.
STARTING YOSKA
He gave himself six months. In 2013, he formed a company, Tri a New Life (later Yoska as a digital platform), and started coaching people for free, then for a fee. He started doing camps and clinics while working on bringing Ironman to India.
Six years, three months and 20 days later, on 20 October 2019, India held its first Ironman 70.3.
Raj thought such a big property would entice sponsors to put in “crores, but got just ₹21 lakh in sponsorship”.
The process was arduous—convincing US-headquartered Ironman, an operator of participation sports, that India is ready, convincing the Goa state government to close down Panjim-Miramar roads for 12 hours on a Sunday, getting permissions, managing safety, and building a team while playing multiple roles, including race director.
Dark times followed during the subsequent pandemic years, but by 2022, ₹3-4 crore could be raised in sponsorships. Later years were better with angel investors coming in to Yoska—many of them long-distance runners or triathletes coached by Raj who were also heads of successful companies. Sahil Barua, co-founder of logistics company Delhivery, Yashish Dahiya of insurance aggregator Policy Bazaar, Raghunandan G, founder of car rental aggregator TaxiForSure, besides venture capital firm Rainmatter in 2024—added to the cumulative investment purse of ₹8.48 crore.
THE HYROX CRAZE
It was in September 2023, when Raj had just come back from Ironman Worlds in France that he got invited to a Hyrox-styled training session with a friend. He took 48 hours to understand the sport before sending that email.
After getting connected to Toetzke, Raj didn’t wait for him to come to India for a recce; instead, he flew to Austria on a “very expensive last-minute flight” for the Vienna Hyrox. Toetzke followed up with a visit to India, where he was taken to all potential Hyrox facilities, including Nesco, which then was “a hole in the ground with two pillars”.
The reason for Hyrox’s growing popularity is, Raj explains, that while runners had marathons and other running events, there was no competitive or community event for the category of people colloquially called “gym bros”. Besides, Hyrox’s singularity is in its packaging—collating existing exercises, like sandbag lunges, with runs to create a uniform system that’s the same across the world. Timings could be compared across events, and athletes could aim to improve their performances through timings.
“The first time I saw that event in February 2024 in Vienna, I thought why is this not yet in India? This has a captive audience, is content friendly, is indoor, not dependent on weather and not challenging in the way of requiring permissions because it’s in a private venue,” he says.
“Besides, it has a much easier entry barrier,” he says, adding without a moment’s hesitation, “you could do it with some training.”
Raj comes back to the “gym people,” who are often social and sometime workout so they can post pictures. “Imagine, I’m giving them a studio. This is your studio. Walk in. Content will be created. Off you go. They didn’t have a race of their own. Now, they have something to look up to, and with a community.”
He had learnt from the Ironman experience that the community—running and fitness—embraces a new product before sponsors do. The first edition of Ironman 70.3 in Goa was sold out in 27 days, he says. “Brands (or sponsors) will come later, I thought. When I mean later, I didn’t expect after three years (like Ironman because of the pandemic).
“So that was obviously a misreading in my head. It just took time here. The same thing happened with Hyrox.”
The first edition of Hyrox (in India), in Mumbai in 2025, attracted 1,650 people. The September 2026 edition had 15,500 participants, ranging from the age of 16 to over 70. Athletes came from over 600 towns and cities, with 40 foreign entries over the four-day event. Each entry costs ₹9,000, an indication of the amount of commitment the activity is attracting.
Raj is working on getting two more sporting or fitness properties to India, but declines to name them. He will add Chennai and Ahmedabad as Ironman 70.3 venues while the latter will also host the Ironman in 2028.
“India’s coming around to the fact that you are reorganising your training schedules for months to train for a race, then maybe flying out on a Wednesday from Bengaluru to race on a Thursday in Mumbai,” he says. “It’s okay to fly on a Thursday/Friday, race on a Sunday, which happens for some marathons and Ironman events. Here, you are actually racing on a weekday (Hyrox). That makes me happy and realise that people are going the distance,” he says, pun unintended.
Having now competed in about a dozen Hyrox events, he says it gives him a completely different high, compared to running or triathlon. “The intensity goes up and down, it exposed me to a lot of movements I was bad at. It’s exposed me to areas in which I can get better.”
Arun Janardhan (@iArunJ) is a Mumbai-based journalist who covers sports, business leaders and lifestyle.