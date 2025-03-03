Hyundai India's Tarun Garg on building a culture where workers speak their mind

One could call Tarun Garg an accidental engineer who discovered his passion quite by chance. As a student, he harboured ambitions of pursuing medicine. But when he couldn’t clear the entrance exam, he turned his attention towards a degree in mechanical engineering.

It’s where he developed an interest in automobiles, even pursuing a project on noise reduction technologies in vehicles as part of his coursework. He knew he had found his calling and after pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, he stepped into the world of automobiles where he’s thrived for the last three decades.

“What fascinates me the most in a car are simple things like stance, lights and what the broader design signifies - bold, sleek, futuristic or majestic," says New-Delhi based Garg, 55, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL).

HMIL started the year with the launch of the Creta Electric and have been actively investing in infrastructure to cater to the demand of electric vehicles (EV). Studies conducted by them have highlighted an apprehension about driving long distances due to the lack of charging infrastructure on highways.

“HMIL aims to set up nearly 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country in the next seven years, of which 72 are already operational. We have also signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu to set up 100 EV charging stations across the state by 2027," he says.

Another major step towards building a sustainable ecosystem and promoting green mobility is HMIL’s investment in building infrastructure for the Hydrogen Innovation Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Thaiyur campus in Chennai.

“This facility will serve as a key enabler to advance hydrogen as an eco-friendly, emission-less future source of propulsion for mass mobility solutions and a wide range of applications," he says.

Garg talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he prefers an early start to the day.

View Full Image Tarun Garg

Who do you consider your mentor?

I consider my former boss, Jagdish Khattar, as my mentor.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor's guidance?

I learned the importance of taking people along and having a win-win approach. Jagdish Khattar always emphasised on how it helps in the alignment of all members towards a common goal, as well as a strong commitment to ensuring sustainable success. This insight has clearly had a significant impact on my leadership style. I always emphasise the importance of teamwork and collaboration, and ensure that team members are involved in all aspects of the decision-making process.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a good mentor means exhibiting empathy, trust, understanding and delegation. I practice an open culture where I am approachable to all colleagues, irrespective of hierarchy. I also believe in a problem-solving approach. I am a person who is willing to listen to my colleagues’ concerns and provide all the necessary guidance and support to help them move forward. Also, practicing a win-win approach that benefits all stakeholders, business partners and employees brings in an inclusive and sustainable success cherished by all. This can be achieved by having transparent communication, setting clear objectives, providing regular feedback and encouraging innovation.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

The importance of self-discipline and personal excellence are essential for achieving success in any field. I believe in purpose-driven leadership, which means that leaders should be guided by a larger vision and should take people along with them. This helps create a more cohesive and productive team. I have accentuated the importance of empathy and humility in leadership to build trust and respect amongst all team members. I have always followed a proactive approach towards prioritising tasks, practicing effective delegation, maintaining work-life balance and leveraging technology for efficiency. Principles like time management, focusing on high-impact activities and adopting methodologies like agility and tenacity for continuous improvement have helped me immensely in both personal and professional spheres.

What’s your morning schedule like?

Rising early at 4.30am gives me a head start on the day and allows me to avoid the chaos of the morning rush. This ensures that I have a good work-life balance. I go for a walk, energising myself to reach the office early. I also use this time to plan my schedule before my regular day agenda kicks in.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I have developed a work routine that involves strategic review sessions or a habit of systematically engaging with different departments to stay connected with the pulse of the company. For this, I have an appointment board next to my table where any colleague can block my time transparently. I also firmly believe in staying up to date and scanning the environment.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

Good to Great by Jim Collins is a fundamental read that will help in the pursuit of continuous improvement, challenging the status quo and the journey towards excellence. Another book that I found very useful is Difficult Conversations by Douglas Stone.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I am an avid reader. While I read at least four newspapers each day, I also make it a point to read one book every month ranging from mythology to world affairs, history or science. I love listening to old Hindi songs and singing them when I am alone.

