Hyundai India's Tarun Garg on building a culture where workers speak their mind
SummaryTarun Garg, director and chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), talks about the importance of clear communication
One could call Tarun Garg an accidental engineer who discovered his passion quite by chance. As a student, he harboured ambitions of pursuing medicine. But when he couldn’t clear the entrance exam, he turned his attention towards a degree in mechanical engineering.
It’s where he developed an interest in automobiles, even pursuing a project on noise reduction technologies in vehicles as part of his coursework. He knew he had found his calling and after pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, he stepped into the world of automobiles where he’s thrived for the last three decades.