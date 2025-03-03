Hyundai India's Tarun Garg on building a culture where workers speak their mind

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

The importance of self-discipline and personal excellence are essential for achieving success in any field. I believe in purpose-driven leadership, which means that leaders should be guided by a larger vision and should take people along with them. This helps create a more cohesive and productive team. I have accentuated the importance of empathy and humility in leadership to build trust and respect amongst all team members. I have always followed a proactive approach towards prioritising tasks, practicing effective delegation, maintaining work-life balance and leveraging technology for efficiency. Principles like time management, focusing on high-impact activities and adopting methodologies like agility and tenacity for continuous improvement have helped me immensely in both personal and professional spheres.