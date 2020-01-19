I don’t let my work affect me emotionally: Luca Visini

Luca Visini has been the managing director of Eli Lilly for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for the past two years. Visini enjoys playing tennis and horseback riding. He writes for his native Italian village newspaper every month on music, travel and living abroad. He’s based out of Gurgaon.

Morning boost

I am a morning person. I wake up by 5.30am. I then make a cup of coffee while catching up on the news for the day. I follow this up with yoga for around an hour. My breakfast usually consists of black coffee, yoghurt, cereal and sometimes fruit.

Fitness files

I adapt my workout regime depending on the country I am in. After coming to India, I have started doing yoga every morning on weekdays. On weekends, I like to take long walks to refresh myself.

Sleep log

I try to get at least six to seven hours of sleep on work nights and around eight hours over the weekend. I go to bed by 10pm and read a book for about 45 minutes. This helps me relax and prepares me for a good night’s sleep. As a thumb rule, I keep all gadgets away from my bed so that I get uninterrupted sleep.

Food for fuel

I love eating and I love giving full attention to food when I eat. This is also why I do not snack a lot while working. Fruit, dry fruit and nuts, especially almonds, are my go-to snacks. After coming to India, I have stopped taking milk or sugar with my tea. I think sugar kills the taste of good coffee or tea.

How I find my Zen

I don’t let work affect me emotionally or stress me out. At work, I make sure to take short breaks and fetch my own coffee instead of asking for it inside my cabin. It is like taking a conscious mental break. I love reading, and some of my favourite authors include Jose Luis Borges, V.S. Naipaul and Amitav Ghosh among others.





