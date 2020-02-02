I maintain a calorie count of my meals: Bhavin Turakhia

I maintain a calorie count of my meals: Bhavin Turakhia1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2020, 10:02 PM IST
With more than two decades of experience as an entrepreneur, Bhavin Turakhia made his first million before he turned 20
Bhavin Turakhia set up Flock—a workplace collaboration and communication platform—in 2014. Apart from Flock, Turakhia also runs Zeta, a fintech company; and Radix, a domain portfolio registry . With more than two decades of experience as an entrepreneur, he made his first million before he turned 20. The 39-year-old spends his time shuttling between India and the US.
Morning boost
I wake up at 5.30am and kick-start my day with a glass of apple cider vinegar water with ginger, which makes my body alkaline. Then I spend about 60-90 minutes working out at the gym at home. For breakfast, I stick to oats and milk, and my favourite snacks include broccoli salad, cucumber-carrot salad and sweet corn salad.
Fitness files
I am a stickler for staying fit and healthy. At the gym, I do a mix of yoga, cycling and strength training. I also enjoy playing squash and table tennis in my free time. Also, wearing a Fitbit helps me keep track of my activities, and it acts as a motivator to do more.
Sleep log
I sleep for about five hours as that’s enough for me to work the whole day.
Food for fuel
I generally prefer to have yoghurt with blueberries as it is a good source of protein and nutrients after workouts. Additionally, from a diet perspective, I follow a strict vegetarian diet and avoid alcohol. I also maintain a calorie count of my meals and consult my nutritionist on a regular basis.
How I find my zen
Even though I am constantly travelling for work, I manage to make time to pursue my hobbies. Whenever I travel to a new city, I relax by taking hiking trips. Recently, I did the Fira-Oia hike in Santorini, and Mount Lycabettus walk in Athens, Greece.