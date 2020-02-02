I maintain a calorie count of my meals: Bhavin Turakhia

Bhavin Turakhia set up Flock—a workplace collaboration and communication platform—in 2014. Apart from Flock, Turakhia also runs Zeta, a fintech company; and Radix, a domain portfolio registry . With more than two decades of experience as an entrepreneur, he made his first million before he turned 20. The 39-year-old spends his time shuttling between India and the US.

Morning boost

I wake up at 5.30am and kick-start my day with a glass of apple cider vinegar water with ginger, which makes my body alkaline. Then I spend about 60-90 minutes working out at the gym at home. For breakfast, I stick to oats and milk, and my favourite snacks include broccoli salad, cucumber-carrot salad and sweet corn salad.

Fitness files

I am a stickler for staying fit and healthy. At the gym, I do a mix of yoga, cycling and strength training. I also enjoy playing squash and table tennis in my free time. Also, wearing a Fitbit helps me keep track of my activities, and it acts as a motivator to do more.

Sleep log

I sleep for about five hours as that’s enough for me to work the whole day.

Food for fuel

I generally prefer to have yoghurt with blueberries as it is a good source of protein and nutrients after workouts. Additionally, from a diet perspective, I follow a strict vegetarian diet and avoid alcohol. I also maintain a calorie count of my meals and consult my nutritionist on a regular basis.

How I find my zen

Even though I am constantly travelling for work, I manage to make time to pursue my hobbies. Whenever I travel to a new city, I relax by taking hiking trips. Recently, I did the Fira-Oia hike in Santorini, and Mount Lycabettus walk in Athens, Greece.



