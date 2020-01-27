Former American artistic gymnast and Olympian Shannon Miller is the founder of health and wellness company, Shannon Miller Lifestyle. Miller has a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Houston and a law degree from Boston College. In India as the international event ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, Miller talks about what keeps her fit and motivated.

Morning boost

I prefer to think quietly about the things I have to do. Moreover, I think about the things that I am grateful for. It just sets the mood for the day, and creates a positive mindset. For breakfast, I try to include some proteins and a mix of carbs. I think it’s a really important meal.

Fitness files

I want to be active and be there for my kids. As a cancer survivor, I know what it feels like to not have my health; and so, I want to make sure that I am fit for as long as I can be. Be it just 10 minutes of jumping rope or going for a walk down the lane, or actually going to the gym, I really have grown into including fitness as a part of my daily routine.

Sleep log

I always try and get a lot of sleep—at least eight to nine hours everyday. Sleep, for me, has always been one of the most essential things. Even when I was training in gymnastics, I would sleep a full eight to nine hours daily. I would often take a nap during the days, too, because that is the time your body and mind recuperate.

Food for fuel

I really don’t do cheat days, because my approach is all about trying everything in moderation. So I probably have a little bit of chocolate every single day instead of indulging once per week. If I am having a really rough day, I am often seen making and eating cookie dough.

How I find my zen

I am mostly busy with my work or I am with my kids, so whenever I need a kind of me-time, I just sit with a good book.





