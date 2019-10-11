The ongoing Hyderabad Design Week (HDW, Oct 9-12) will continue it's journey as a place for discourse and engagement among cross disciplinary design thinkers, revealed Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the Industries and Commerce and Information Technology departments, Telangana, during the Design Icon awards held in the city on Oct 9.

The awards, organised by India Design Forum (IDF), which along with Telangana government is also hosting the HDW, felicitated eight winners for their exemplary work in each category. In the Design Education category, the award was given to Pradyumna Vyas, who was the former director of National Institute of Design (NID). According to IDF, Vyas' “passion, commitment, longevity, and vision for global design education" made him the right candidate for the maiden awards ceremony. In his acceptance speech, Vyas particularly mentioned about how design discussions are now taking place in corporate boardrooms. “Design education is expanding and design is certainly making a statement that good design is good business and good design is good quality of life," he said.

Fashion and accessories designer duo Abraham and Thakore received the Textile and Fashion Design award for their contribution in innovative and groundbreaking textile design and visionary approach to fusing Indian design with contemporary global trends. Incidentally, both are NID alumni. “Although clothe design is a new profession, craft in India has existed in India for many centuries. And has actually informed our design narrative within our field. So, in a way, we are shaped by our tradition," said David Abraham.

The Transportation Design award was bestowed to Pratap Bose, vice-president, Global design, Tata Motors. Bose has been instrumental in designing passenger and commercial vehicles at one of India's well known auto companies. Accepting the award, Bose said that although he was receiving the award, the real star will always be the car. He also dedicated the award to his 180 member design team spread across three countries. Referring to Vyas' mention of design thinking in boardrooms, Bose said, “

If the whole corporation doesn't believe in design, it doesn't happen. So, this is for the company and the global design team," he said.

Design veteran Rajeev Sethi was honoured with the Lifetime achievement award. Particularly interested in making design more inclusive, Sethi believed that it was time the display of art came out of art galleries, museums and investment portfolios, and become more participative and inclusive by bringing it to public space. “Why not do a whole road from Mumbai to Delhi and Nagpur to Mumbai into an art work programme? The next paradigm shift will happen when we look at link arts, crafts to infrastructure, engineering. So, the tunnels, flyovers, pathways have to be inclusive of design knowledge systems," he said.

Titan's chief design officer Revathi Kant accepted the Product design award on behalf of Titan Design Studio as “exemplifies design thinking in action and innovation". Marcus Fairs, editor-in-chief of design platform Dezeen, was conferred Global Design Influencer award.

The Graphic and communication design, and Architecture Design Icon awards were presented to Sujata Keshavan, co-founder of Ray and Keshavan, and Rahul Mehrotra. Professor of urban design and planning, Harvard Graduate School of Design, respectively. Both couldn't make to for the awards.