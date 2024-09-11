IFA 2024 highlights: All the tech at play in Berlin

The IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this week. The show started in 1924 as a radio convention (it was also known as the Berlin Radio Show) and pre-dated the Second World War and Woodstock. Over the years, IFA has evolved into a sprawling showcase of the latest technology trends.

At the Messe Berlin fairground this year, over 1,800 global exhibitors showcased products from every category imaginable. Think AI, drones, convertible laptops, electric two wheelers, augmented reality glasses, and a lot more.

IFA is the last major tech event of the year, after CES and the Mobile World Congress. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting gadgets and technology from IFA 2024.

UGREEN Uno series: UGREEN makes some of the best portable chargers in the market with elegant and minimalist designs. The new Uno series has a small display that shows information about a device’s charging status, with a cute smiley face. The series includes a pocketable power bank, a MagSafe desktop wireless charger, and a USB-C cable with a tiny display.

Lenovo's Auto Twist AI laptop: Lenovo came to town with a 2-in-1 laptop that can rotate 350 degrees (thanks to a motorized hinge) with just the sound of your voice. The ThinkBook Auto Twist, a concept idea, is a convertible laptop that can open, close, and pivot, on voice commands. There’s a “camera follow" mode that engages the motors and pivots - left and right and up and down - the screen to follow your face.

Acer's Project DualPlay: This concept combines the best of gaming laptops and handheld gaming consoles. Acer’s Project DualPlay is a concept laptop with a pop-out controller on the underside of the touchpad. Further, the DualPlay comes with a pair of 5-watt speakers that pop out on each side.