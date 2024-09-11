IFA 2024 highlights: All the tech at play in Berlin

The IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this week. The show started in 1924 as a radio convention (it was also known as the Berlin Radio Show) and pre-dated the Second World War and Woodstock. Over the years, IFA has evolved into a sprawling showcase of the latest technology trends.
The IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this week. The show started in 1924 as a radio convention (it was also known as the Berlin Radio Show) and pre-dated the Second World War and Woodstock. Over the years, IFA has evolved into a sprawling showcase of the latest technology trends.
Also read: Apple Intelligence will come to iPhone, iPad, and Mac soon. But there’s a catch
At the Messe Berlin fairground this year, over 1,800 global exhibitors showcased products from every category imaginable. Think AI, drones, convertible laptops, electric two wheelers, augmented reality glasses, and a lot more.
Also read: Apple Intelligence will come to iPhone, iPad, and Mac soon. But there’s a catch
At the Messe Berlin fairground this year, over 1,800 global exhibitors showcased products from every category imaginable. Think AI, drones, convertible laptops, electric two wheelers, augmented reality glasses, and a lot more.
IFA is the last major tech event of the year, after CES and the Mobile World Congress. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting gadgets and technology from IFA 2024.
UGREEN Uno series: UGREEN makes some of the best portable chargers in the market with elegant and minimalist designs. The new Uno series has a small display that shows information about a device’s charging status, with a cute smiley face. The series includes a pocketable power bank, a MagSafe desktop wireless charger, and a USB-C cable with a tiny display.
Lenovo's Auto Twist AI laptop: Lenovo came to town with a 2-in-1 laptop that can rotate 350 degrees (thanks to a motorized hinge) with just the sound of your voice. The ThinkBook Auto Twist, a concept idea, is a convertible laptop that can open, close, and pivot, on voice commands. There’s a “camera follow" mode that engages the motors and pivots - left and right and up and down - the screen to follow your face.
Acer's Project DualPlay: This concept combines the best of gaming laptops and handheld gaming consoles. Acer’s Project DualPlay is a concept laptop with a pop-out controller on the underside of the touchpad. Further, the DualPlay comes with a pair of 5-watt speakers that pop out on each side.
Honor Magic V3: The Honor Magic V3 is the world’s thinning folding smartphone. Honor has reclaimed its position atop the folding smartphone category with the Magic V3, which has now launched outside its home country of China. The Black variant of the Magic V3 comes in at just 9.2mm thick and weighs 226g, easily beating the likes of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The foldable comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 5,150mAh battery, support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and much more.
Acer's Nitro XV240 F6 monitor: Gamers, sit up and take notice. Acer is known to go over-the-top at shows like IFA. Acer has added five new models to its gaming monitor portfolio but it was the Nitro XV240 F6 that caught the eye. The 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6 comes with a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and a breathtaking 600Hz refresh rate. Acer has used a TN panel here and to get that maximum 600Hz refresh rate, you must use a DisplayPort connection.
Also read: Mercedes-Maybach SL: A plush sports car that celebrates logomania
SwitchBot air purifier table: This innovative air purifier doubles up as a table and charging station. A 3-in-1 device you would have never dreamt of. If you have a Qi-compatible smartphone then you can place it on the table and let it charge wirelessly. There’s also a light, with ten different colour options, below the platform, that can be useful as a bedtime night light.
Plaud.ai NotePin: The Plaud NotePin AI wearable can transcribe conversations in real time and distinguish between different speakers and label them. It’s a thin, small, and unobtrusive wearable. The NotePin comes with a necklace, a wristband and a pin for the device to be worn in different styles.
Roborock Qrevo Curv: We’re well on our way to a robot vacuum cleaner that can climb stairs. The Qrevo Curv, from Roborock, uses its front wheels to lift over obstacles. The wheels can bump up the vacuum as high as 4cm thanks to the ‘AdaptiLift Chassis’, an industry-first. The Qrevo Curv comes with 18,500Pa, which a lot of suction power, an anti-tangle brush roll, a FlexiArm side brush for precision cleaning.
DJI Neo: The DJI Neo is a small selfie drone. With just a touch of a button, the drone will take off from the palm of your hand, take a photo or video during its prescribed route, and then land back. It’s the smallest, lightest (136g), and the most affordable, priced at $199, drone from DJI to date. It can shoot 4K video and has a 12MP camera.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.