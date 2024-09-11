IFA 2024 highlights: All the tech at play in Berlin

Honor Magic V3: The Honor Magic V3 is the world’s thinning folding smartphone. Honor has reclaimed its position atop the folding smartphone category with the Magic V3, which has now launched outside its home country of China. The Black variant of the Magic V3 comes in at just 9.2mm thick and weighs 226g, easily beating the likes of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The foldable comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 5,150mAh battery, support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and much more.