IFA 2025 Berlin: From rotating displays to new laptop chips

It’s September, and with it comes IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin or Innovation For All), back for its 101st year. It’s one of the biggest trade shows in the tech industry in Europe, if not the world, and the European equivalent to Las Vegas’ CES. From Sony to Samsung, and from Anker to Dyson, all the big names have gathered at the Messe Berlin grounds.

We’re kicking off things with a look at all things laptops.

Experimental products

The Smart Motion concept

Lenovo is at the forefront of experimental products among all PC makers out there. At IFA 2025, the company brought not one, but three wacky concepts to the showfloor.

1. First up is the ThinkBook Vertiflex Concept. It resembles a traditional laptop with a 14-inch display, but it rotates in place. It allows you to switch from a standard landscape (horizontal) orientation to a portrait (vertical) mode. While you’re in portrait mode, you can place a smartphone beside it and use the company’s own Smart Connect app for seamlessly transferring files between the two. It’s ultra slim (17.9mm) and lightweight (1.39 kg). This concept immediately reminded me of the LG Wing, a smartphone with two displays, one of which rotates.

2. Next up is the Smart Motion Concept, something that many more folks would be interested in. It’s a multi-directional laptop stand. It integrates with the camera, microphones, and speakers to automatically adjust (raise, lower, and even turn) its position, so that the screen is always facing you. This works even if you get up and move around the room. There’s also an AI ring included that enables gesture control of the PC stand’s rotation.

3. Last, but not least, is the NaturaSynth Display. This is a proof-of-concept monitor that excels in terms of eye comfort. It utilises hardware-based zero-blue-light technology and can simulate natural light. It does this while reducing blue light content to less than one percent. Hence, it reduces visual fatigue and provides a more comfortable overall eye experience.

New laptops from Lenovo

Lenovo Thinkpad

The ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition may have debuted at CES in January, marking a stark departure from what ThinkPads are typically known for. Nonetheless, it was a loaded laptop. Now, at IFA, the company has introduced a new Glacial White colourway that looks really good. Then there is the ThinkPad P1 Gen 8. This one comes with an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor. and Nvidia’s brand-new RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell graphics card. These are GPUs that specialise in professional workloads.

Next is the ThinkPad P16v Gen 3. This one features a 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display, a Blackwell GPU, up to 96GB of RAM, and more. Lenovo also announced the third-generation ThinkPad P16v at IFA, sharing many similarities with the ThinkPad P1, but in a more substantial 16-inch form. It also features a Blackwell GPU, but boasts a 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen and the potential for up to 96GB of RAM. Lenovo cites it as a powerful device for engineers, designers, or animators who want a device with raw power but are value-oriented. It’s thick and weighs 2.1kg.

Over to the gaming side, and you have the new Legion Pro 7, which was announced alongside the Legion Go handheld device. The Legion Pro 7 comes with AMD Ryzen 9000 HX series processors and Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs. The Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and RTX 5080 at the top-end. The GPU can provide up to 175W of performance. There’s support for 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. This gaming laptop features a 16-inch OLED screen (2560x1600) and a 240Hz refresh rate.

At IFA, there is something for everyone. Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkVision P40WD-40 curved ultrawide display, designed for designers, multitaskers, and others. It’s a 39.7-inch display with a massive 5120x2160 resolution. It features a 21:9 aspect ratio, colour accuracy, and rich contrasts.

Acer Swift 16 AI

The Acer Swift 16 AI

Intel’s Panther Lake breaks cover. A 16-inch laptop that is lighter than Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air. The world's largest trackpad with stylus support. Yes, you read that right. All of that in one laptop, the Acer Swift 16 AI.

A laptop that will launch in 2026, alongside Intel’s Panther Lake (their next-gen processors) release event, showed up at Acer’s press conference in Berlin. The Swift 16 AI features a gorgeous 16-inch 3K OLED display (2880 x 1800) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’ll support up to 32GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and more.

There’s another model, the Swift Air 16, featuring AMD processors. The Swift Air 16 comes with AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors (yes, up to AI 7 350), alongside AMD Radeon 860M graphics. Despite the 16-inch display and the ultra-slim profile, the laptop is expected to last around 13 hours on a single charge.

A raft of other Acer laptops

The Acer predator, a gaming laptop

The Acer TravelMate X14 AI is a business laptop designed for remote professionals. It comes with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V processor (with 115 TOPS of performance) and is paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. It’s a Copilot+ PC and features all the AI tools you’d need. The laptop is truly portable, weighing just 1.27 kg and measuring 15.99mm in thickness. There’s a 14-inch WUXGA display at the front with a 16:10 aspect ratio. An OLED panel is optional if one wants to opt for that.

On the gaming side of things is the beast of a gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 18P AI. It’s absolutely loaded. It’s got Intel’s processors (up to Core Ultra 9 185HX processor) and Nvidia’s GPUs (up to GeForce RTX 5090). It can be specced with up to 6TB of SSD and a massive 192GB of RAM. It comes with Wi-Fi 7 support. There’s an 18-inch (3840x2400) WQUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s also got the brand’s 6th Gen AeroBlade fans and vector heat pipes to keep your laptop cool at all times.

While there were several other laptops on showcase at Acer’s booth, the one that caught everyone’s eye was the Chromebook Plus Spin 514. It’s the company’s first laptop to feature the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 (Arm-based) processor. Its USP is its battery life, thanks to the efficient chip. There’s a 14-inch IPS touchscreen (1920x1200 or 2880x1800) display that is covered in Gorilla Glass and has support for USI 2.0 styluses (sold separately). It’s a convertible, so you can easily transform this into a tablet and draw or take handwritten notes.

Tecno Megabook S14 A laptop weighing only 899 grams, and offered with Snapdragon X Elite or Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, and buil for on-device AI. Yes, that’s Tecno’s Megabook S14 for you. It’s the lightest 14-inch OLED laptop according the company. Previously breaking ground at MWC in Barcelona, this super light laptop was showcased at IFA and will now be available in many more European countries.