Weird and wonderful gadgets of the future

The International Funkausstellung (IFA), better known as “radio exhibition”, is Europe’s biggest tech show, held in Berlin every year. The 2025 edition, which took place in September, was a spectacular showcase of futuristic tech that is ready to hit the market—from a stair-climbing robot vacuum cleaner to a 360-degree projector and a robot that helps you improve your tennis game. This is our pick of the gadgets that caught our eye at the IFA.

Hypershell X Ultra

A lightweight, AI-powered outdoor exoskeleton designed to increase human endurance and reduce physical strain during activities like hiking, cycling, and running, the Hypershell X Ultra is being touted as one of the most natural-feeling exoskeletons ever made. It comes with 12 sensors (accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, and more), an AI-powered algorithm, and weighs just over 2kg.

We Are Rewind GB-001

Retro love

A Bluetooth speaker, an amp, a karaoke machine, a cassette recorder, a cassette player, and a wired speaker—that’s the We Are Rewind GB-001. With its retro, boombox design, the GB-001 is not just a beauty but has a combined power output of 104 watts, excellent bass, a clear and defined treble, and individual dials on the speaker for further customisation of the sound.

Acemate Tennis Robot

Game on

A robot that acts as a tennis coach or a highly skilled opponent? Yes, that’s reality now thanks to the Acemate Tennis Robot. Two 4K binocular cameras in the base are connected to an AI chip that can track where the ball is going. With omnidirectional wheels, the Acemate zooms around faster than Rafael Nadal, can catch any ball coming its way, and can return it to you at 80 mph while the accompanying phone app promises an analysis of your performance after the session is over. With a retractable pole and compact design, it is portable and easy to transport.

TCL Playcube Projector

Inspired by the Rubik's Cube

First seen back in January at CES, this twistable projector inspired by the Rubik’s Cube is now commercially available. Weighing in at just 1.22kg and occupying a minimal amount of space, the projector, along with its 5W speaker, can be twisted around at 90 degrees to assist in angling the projector lens any way you want. It doesn’t require a stand, offers a 1080p resolution and 750 ISO Lumens, and can be used indoors or out.

Roborock QRevo Curv 2 Pro

Power lift

At just 7.98 cm tall, the QRevo Curv 2 Pro vacuum is one of the slimmest models out there equipped with a full LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system. The model has a lifting chassis to get over those small obstacles (up to 4 cm) and give carpets the deep clean they need. Rated at 25,000Pa suction, it allows hot water mopping and comes with AI Obstacle Recognition: the robot spots and avoids over 200 types of common clutter.

XGIMI Horizon 20 Projectors

Vintage projector

Are you a gamer who plays both at night and in bright daylight? XGIMI’s Horizon 20 series of projectors have turned up the brightness and how. The Horizon 20 Max has a massive 5,7000 ISO lumens of brightness thanks to the all-new “X-Master Red Ring Lens” and an RGB triple-laser system. XGIMI promises only 1ms input lag, while the projector, with a sleek vintage design language, comes with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Antigravity A1

Droning on

Drones should be fun and not hard to use, and that’s what the Antigravity A1 sets out to achieve. This is the first 8K, 360-degree drone, which also helps you focus on the flying and frame the shot later. It comes with a new ergonomic remote control, and with motion controls built in, it helps to rotate as you turn. The drone also comes with connected goggles that help you see exactly what the drone is seeing.

Marswalker + Eufy Omni S2

Up and about

