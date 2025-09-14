IFA 2025: Qi 2, Qi 2.2 wireless charging are ready to go mainstream

A few week before IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin or Innovation For All) threw open its doors for its 101st year at the Messe Berlin grounds, Google unveiled its latest Pixel smartphones, which came with one feature we’d all been waiting for: magnets. Yes, the Pixel line-up now supports Qi 2 and Qi 2.2 wireless charging (on the Pixel 10 Pro XL). That means that they now compete with Apple’s MagSafe.

When IFA threw open its doors, people were most curious to see if we’d get anything related to this from accessory manufacturers. We got plenty of them! From Belkin to Ugreen and from Aukey to Anker, there was something for everyone.

What is the Qi wireless charging standard? Before we get to the list, let me tell you about the latest charging standards. Qi wireless charging has been around for a long time now. Qi 2.0 is the one which has been widely available for years, and is capped at a charging capacity of 15W. It’s compatible with Apple MagSafe. Qi 2.2 or Qi2 25W is an upgrade over the original standard and can charge up to 25W wirelessly on compatible devices. It also comes with better magmentic alignment so that the charger doesn’t slip off your phone.

Here's the latest from the world of chargers that was showcased at IFA: Belkin

Belkin UltraCharge Magnetic Charger

Belkin, an American consumer electronics company, was one of the first ones out of the door with their announcements. A new Qi2 25W charging puck was unleashed. It’s called the “UltraCharge Magnetic Charger 25W” and is Qi 2.2 certified. This means that it supports the full-speed 25W charging on compatible smartphones, which for now, is only Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL. It’s priced the same as Google’s own Pixelsnap charging puck, but comes with a few extra tricks. First, there’s a built-in kickstand, and second, the charger has a passive cooling tech called “ChillBoost”. The cable included is 2m in length.

The UltraCharge Magnetic Charger will be available from October. Beyond the charging puck, Belkin also announced a 75W car charger with a built-in USB-C cable (that can retract right back into the charger).

UGREEN

the UGREEN Magflow Magnetic Power Bank

After showcasing one of the first Qi2 25W magnetic power backs back in July, UGREEN is showcasing the entire MagFlow series with three products at IFA.

The flagship product is the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W. This one offers 25W wireless charging, 30W two-way fast charging, a massive 10000mAh capacity, and compatibility across devices. It’s lightweight and you don’t need to carry those extra cables. It’s got a tiny, but useful display on the side that shows battery percentage and charging status. It may not be the slimmist, but at $90, it’s a loaded Qi2 25W power bank.

Next up is the MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W. This one carries the traditional foldable design and comes with dual-device support. You can charge your devices wirelessly or via a cable or both simultaneous. There’s an integrated stand also, making it very convenient for watching videos or taking calls.

Last but not least are the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W and the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W. Again, this one supports the latest 25W standard. This one is also a foldable stand and can work at multiple angles. It’s tailored for iOS’s StandBy mode and will double up as a mini display dock. The only difference between these two is that the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W has a sturdier, weighted base, and can be adjusted up to 70 degrees.

There’s also the MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 25W, which is just a simple and minimalist Qi2 25W wireless pad.

Aukey

Aukey's modular charging system

Aukey has an ace up its sleeve. Yes, the brand debuted the MagFusion Ark, touted as the world’s first modular true wireless charger. It’s based on the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard and integrated an active cooling system along with Rx (receiving) and Tx (transmitting) dual technology. It’s a 6-in-1 modular charging system. The base of this device supports up to three devices, but here’s where the magic begins. There are three detachable charging spheres. This means you can have up to a total of six charging points, with each of them delivering up to 25W fast wireless charging. You can charge your smartphone, TWS earbuds, smartwatch and more, all at once.

The MagFusion Ark can also recharge wireless from the base, while simultaneously charging other devices placed on top of them. When the spheres are removed, they serve as portable 6700mAhh power banks.

As is expected, each sphere also has 30W USB-C PD 3.0 port for wired charging (bidirectional). There’s a magnetic stand mode as well for hands-free smartphone use. The MagFusion Ark is expected to be available sometime in Q1 2026.

Anker

The Anker lineup

Anker has been at the forefront of charging solutions in recent times. At IFA 2025, the company has brought its latest lineup, including some ideal for the Pixel 10 series. First up is the new 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station with MagGo, AirCool and Dock Stand.

Thanks to the advanced cooling technology, the 3-in-1 charging station is kept below 36*C when in use. It prevents overheating and extends the battery life of the devices being charged. There’s a screen, in the base, that keeps you informed about the charging status. It can also be used for personalised charging schedules (using the Anker app) and for customising charging modes such as Ice and Sleep. There’s also a Silent Night Mode, which as the name suggests, won’t disturb your sleep.

Next up is the Anker 160W Prime Charger. This one uses Dynamic Power Allocation (DPA) on each of the USB-C ports, up to a maximum output of 140W. The total output is 160W. With Anker’s PowerIQ 5.0 technology, one can charge a MacBook pro, iPhone and iPad Pro at the same time! This charger is 43% smaller than Apple’s 140W charger. It’s compact, easy to store, and very much portable. There’s also a smart display and it can be controlled using the app.

The Anker Prime Docking Station is a massive 14-in-1 dock that supports up to three external displays (as high as 8K) using DisplayLink. It’s a full desktop experience with a 140W full-function upstream USB-C port, three USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, dual HDMI outputs, DisplayPort, audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD/TF memory card slots.

The biggest of all has got to be the Anker Prime Power Bank. It’s a 26,250mAh portable charger and is rated at 300W. It can charge two laptops and a phone, all at once, using its dual USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. There’s a screen as well to tell you about how much power is left, and how much watt it is outputting. Thanks to the 250W dual-port input, the battery can be juiced up to 40% in just 10 minutes. Each of the ports can output up to 140W. According to the company, this power bank is 17 percent smaller and 10 percent lighter than the competition. Last but not least, the power bank meets the requirements for carry-on baggage.

Baseus

The Baseus lineup

Mobile accessory brand Baseus came to IFA with not one, but two products. The EnerGeek GX11 MiFi Power Bank 20000mAh 67W, as the name suggests, is a power bank with a capacity of 20000mAh and offers 67W multi-port fast charging (USB-C and USB-A). This one also doubles up as a MiFi 4G hotspot and relies on an eSIM design. You can use the data, with up to 10 devices connected simultaneously, and then recharge it through the Baseus app.

Then there is the Baseus EnerGeek GT01 2-in-1 AC adapter with power bank. This is a 2-in-1 design, as there is a charger with a detachable design. It’s a 67W 5-in-1 detachable power strip. It’s got a 10,000mAh batttery, which can be separated from the adapter’s AC plug, and be used a portable power bank. The wall charger is rated at 27W and has a USB-C port. Wireless charging though, on this power bank, is limited to 15W. The power bank, which has two USB-C ports, can output at 45W.