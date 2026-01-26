‘Prioritize ruthlessly to use time efficiently’

During his time working in the United States, Nikhil Barshikar observed a significant skill gap among professionals. While fresh graduates had a good grasp on theoretical knowledge, they lacked practical skills desired by employers. On the other hand, those with experience had limited upskilling opportunities.

It was always at the back of his head once he moved back to India in 2010. Through Imarticus Learning, the idea was to bridge the gap between education and employment.

“My 18+ years in investment banking and capital markets gave me an insider’s view of what skills truly mattered at the workplace. I saw firsthand what separated high performers from average ones and it often wasn’t just technical knowledge. Professionals need to be job-ready from day one. It directly shaped Imarticus’ approach where we don’t just teach theory, but focus on employability and real-world application,” says Mumbai-based Barshikar, 46, Founder and Managing Director of Imarticus Learning.

Imarticus Learning’s programs focus on the fields of finance, analytics, technology, marketing and management, and is based on market demand and how their students can cater to it. The curriculum has been designed with inputs from industry professionals as well as faculty from educational institutions. It is built on the employer’s need to address the gap between theoretical learning and practical implementation in classrooms across India.

“Students might graduate knowing financial theories, but can’t build a financial model. They understand marketing concepts but can’t run a digital campaign. Traditional education in India has historically focussed on rote learning and theoretical frameworks, which have their place but don’t prepare students for the realities of the workplace. Though it’s narrowing, the gap remains significant,” he says.

Barshikar talks to Lounge about mentorship and why likes to spend time at the gym.

View full Image Nikhil Barshikar

Who do you consider your mentor? While I’ve learned from many people throughout my career, I don’t point to a single traditional mentor. My learning has been more distributed, drawing insights from colleagues at Lehman Brothers and Nomura, from my grandfather’s approach to public service, from observing successful entrepreneurs, and from our learners and partners at Imarticus Learning who constantly challenge us to do better.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance. The most significant insight I’ve developed through collaborative learning with my leadership team is understanding when conviction needs to shift from personal to institutional. Early on, Imarticus Learning’s growth was fuelled by my personal conviction, vision, relationships and presence in every critical conversation. But I realised that this approach had a ceiling. The company could only scale when conviction became institutionalised, which was the real driver and fundamentally reshaped how I lead. I moved from being the primary evangelist to being the architect of systems that creates believers.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor colleagues within your organisation? Being a mentor means being invested in someone’s growth beyond just their current role. It’s about helping them see possibilities they might not see themselves and providing honest feedback even when it’s uncomfortable.

What does your morning schedule look like? My mornings are sacred family time. With a 10-year-old daughter, I prioritise being present each morning before she heads to school. I also make time for the gym. Physical fitness isn’t just about health; it’s mental clarity. Some of my best strategic thinking happens during a workout. It’s when I can step away from the noise and process things differently. I typically use the early morning for some planning and reflection, reviewing key metrics, thinking through strategic priorities and catching up on industry news.

What productivity principles do you follow that have helped balance your professional and personal life? Some of the productivity principles that I follow are ruthless prioritisation, time efficiency in my schedule, delegating work to my team, integrating work and family life, and gaining perspective from long-term thinking.

What is one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic? The pandemic forced everyone to become more efficient with virtual tools and asynchronous communication. One routine that stuck is being much more disciplined about meeting agendas and outcomes where I’m very intentional - what’s the objective; who needs to be there; what’s the expected outcome; can this be an email instead? This discipline has made us more productive as an organisation.

Any book or podcast you would recommend on mentorship and personal growth? I’m a big believer in learning from multiple sources. I stay current on business trends through various podcasts and publications. For entrepreneurship, I value content that focuses on execution and real operational challenges, rather than just inspirational stories. I would encourage people to read widely - business books, as well as history, biographies and fiction.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? Family time is my primary way of unwinding. Beyond that, I remain intellectually curious about various sectors. I also do some angel investing, which satisfies my entrepreneurial curiosity while helping other founders. Since I would like to explore public service after my journey with Imarticus Learning, I stay engaged with social and political issues, though more as an observer and learner at this stage.

