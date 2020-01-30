Vineet Nagdev is late for work. He’s usually at his electronic goods shop in Chandni Chowk, one of Asia’s largest wholesale markets, by 12:30pm but that Friday, Republic Day preparations in and around central Delhi had slowed traffic to a snail’s pace. Sometimes, it’s a nightmare to get here, complains Nagdev, 27—who drives on most days and takes the Metro on others—after he greets his father who reached the shop early in the morning.

Being late means a delay in the dispatch of goods, one of Nagdev’s main responsibilities at the shop. But the supervisor, his father, doesn’t mind. For the past four years, Nagdev has been helping his father run the family business, which was started by his grandfather as a tea stall in 1955, turned into a radio repair shop in 1970, and a few years later into an electronic goods establishment.

After completing his bachelor’s in business administration from Mahatma Gandhi University, Nagdev joined the family business. “It was a given from childhood that I would look after my dad’s business, and why wouldn’t I, they worked hard for this," says Nagdev, whose younger brother is a DJ.

Similar is the story of Sanchit Khandelwal, 28, and Harjot Singh Saluja, 26, who never spent an extra minute thinking about what they’d do once they grew up. They, like many other young businessmen in the labyrinthine alleys in Old Delhi bazaar, always knew they would sit in a shop rather than an office cubicle, to run their family business, experiment with new ideas and, in some cases, save it from tanking.

LOW EXPECTATIONS

Since the Narendra Modi government’s demonetization move in 2016, the mood in Chandni Chowk, as Nagdev puts it, is “hopeless". “To be honest, I don’t have much hope from the (upcoming) budget," says Nagdev, adding that that they are down to just 30% of their business since new currency notes were introduced. “Competition is growing. We can’t give credit as much as we used to. Earlier, we worked on faith in our clients, but the market and cash flow is so bad now that it’s difficult to trust people," he explains.

He hopes the government will widen the tax net instead of focusing on the same assesses, and bring down the personal income tax rate to 10%. “That’s the hope of most people in Chandni Chowk. We could really use a breather."

Saluja, who’s in charge of one of his family’s six textile shops in Kucha Kabil Attar market, meanwhile, doesn’t care about the budget. “The government will continue to tax us heavily. It’s a lost battle. I would rather focus on my work."

NEW ROUTES

To grow his business, Saluja has been using WhatsApp. “My dad didn’t believe in the power of social media. I had to convince him, and it is helping," says Saluja. He uses the messaging app to send pictures of new products to clients every day, and has seen a 10% increase in orders in the past year. “I’m also thinking of introducing chocolates made by my wife at the shop. It will make us stand out and help me sharpen my marketing skills," says Saluja, a Delhi University graduate who did a specialized course in marketing and management.

Nagdev, on the other hand, has been travelling to China to find new electronic products. “I feel better when I step out for work. It allows me to use what I learnt in college and speak in English," he says. “In Chandni Chowk, you deal with people from all walks of life. You have to speak the street language. You can’t use terms like ROI (return on investment) with them. I would love to do that, and yes, I miss it. But that’s how it is here and that’s the charm of this place."

Nagdev, Khandelwal and Saluja do not own cars or homes, and they have no plans to invest in them in the future. It doesn’t make sense, they believe, to invest in such assets. “We live in a joint family. Why would we want to step out and increase our spending," asks Saluja.

They, however, have the same plan if business doesn’t improve. They will rent out their shops. “At least, we will have steady income then. And maybe, I will start my own startup," says Nagdev.