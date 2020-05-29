In the new office, everyone needs to think as a founder

For over two decades, the idea of the ambidextrous organization has influenced leaders across the world. The idea is simple. To do well over the long run, any organization has to be good at two very different tasks—exploitation and exploration. There is, however, a tension between the two. The skills and mindsets that support the two are different. So different that Charles A. O’Reilly III and Michael L. Tushman in their famous 2004 Harvard Business Review article, “The Ambidextrous Organization", recommended that it would be best if different parts of the organization focused on each.