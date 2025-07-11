Are you a member of the inbox zero club?
For extra organised folks who like digital order, the unread feature brings clarity to the chaos of conversations
Srijan Shetty opens WhatsApp to the Unread chat filter tab. It’s his default view, a digital gateway that takes him straight to conversations demanding attention. For the Dubai-based fintech entrepreneur, it’s not just a feature—it’s a lifestyle that’s defined his relationship with technology for 15 years, ever since he first got email in college at IIT Kanpur.
“I even mark OTP messages as read in the messages app," Shetty says, and when I ask who doesn’t, he shrugs. “I know people who don’t care about piling messages as long as they got the OTP and used it." It’s something I’ll never understand either.