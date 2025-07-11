Srijan Shetty opens WhatsApp to the Unread chat filter tab. It’s his default view, a digital gateway that takes him straight to conversations demanding attention. For the Dubai-based fintech entrepreneur, it’s not just a feature—it’s a lifestyle that’s defined his relationship with technology for 15 years, ever since he first got email in college at IIT Kanpur.

“I even mark OTP messages as read in the messages app," Shetty says, and when I ask who doesn’t, he shrugs. “I know people who don’t care about piling messages as long as they got the OTP and used it." It’s something I’ll never understand either.

We are the “inbox zero" people—a minority that has begun to feel seen and heard by platforms. WhatsApp started beta-testing different chat filters to organise our communication logs better around March 2024. A few months ago, I noticed I had got multiple filter tabs–All, Unread, Favourites, Groups–sitting innocuously at the top of my chat list. For people like Shetty and me, that Unread chat tab is an acknowledgement that some of us need to see our unfinished business laid out clearly.

Also Read | Overcoming accent bias in the global workplace

The thrill of tackling my unread messages tab on WhatsApp reminds me of the first time someone told me about Gmail’s “label: unread"command. Life-altering doesn’t begin to explain the joy of this discovery for me.

I also recall how in 2013, Gmail introduced Primary, Social, and Promotions tabs—and crucially, made only the Primary tab count toward your unread email tally.

Recently, WhatsApp announced the launch of Message Summaries through its blog, calling it “a new option that uses Meta AI to privately and quickly summarise unread messages in a chat, so you can get an idea of what is happening, before reading the details in your unread messages."

As someone who has manually turned off email summaries, I’m excited to see how this feature caters to the inbox-zero person in me who also likes to note the little details.

As Amrita Tripathi, a Delhi-based author and founder of The Health Collective that focuses on mental health, points out: “Piled up unread emails and messages can seem like white noise, they can be anxiety-inducing if you’re built a certain way." So she looks for hacks: archive chats, leave groups, mark things as unread if they are important but not urgent, find ways to manage the digital overwhelm, essentially.

“Let’s face it, most of the emails and messages we get are trash," Tripathi adds. “So this feels like trash piling up, and clearing it out gives the same feeling as clearing out trash from your house."

It’s not like we get nightmares about unread messages. I do, however, remember the unread counts on almost every platform: WhatsApp, Gmail, work email, Instagram DMs. But it’s like unfinished business you need to get to at some point. When I clear them all, the orderly and organised person in me feels good. It’s a chance to give myself a pat on the back—a positive affirmation-ary activity that fuels my sense of accomplishment.

This is why these features matter. They’re not just tools—they’re acknowledgements of our particular way of being in the world. Even though the platforms might be doing this to bring in mass efficiency, because not everyone can afford premium email management apps or plug-ins for messaging apps, each bulk unsubscribe feature, each smart categorisation, each unread filter feels to us like a platform saying: We see you, inbox zero person. Your need for digital order is valid.

Also Read | Can you watch a film in a moving vehicle?