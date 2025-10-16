Inside the race to be India’s top smartphone in 2025
The battle for the most premium smartphone that you can buy today leads us to three distinct options. Choose wisely!
The battle for the most premium smartphone that you can buy today leads us to three distinct devices in particular—none of which are a surprise. However, 2025's top flagship smartphone lineup in India—Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL—have each offering take distinct approaches to what they have on offer. Which, then, should you spend on?
Why this comparison?
We pitted these three smartphones next to each other squarely by virtue of them being the three most expensive and well-rounded smartphones that money can buy in India today, off-the-shelf. This means no custom leather stitching by Louis Vuitton, or gold-plating with diamond studs on the back cover of your new iPhone.