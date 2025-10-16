Inside the race to be India’s top smartphone in 2025

The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s camera, meanwhile, produces sharper details in high dynamic range scenarios. For instance, in brightly-lit outdoors, Google manages to render sharper fine details in photographs. The Pixel camera application also supports easier manual controls of photographs, which means that for hobbyists, this is a great phone camera to consider. Google also has the party trick of offering 100x digital zoom, as well as native support for astrophotography when used with a tripod—making it an incredibly versatile camera to use. Google also integrates a host of AI features into its camera, and its gimmicky ‘Add Me’ is a fun party trick for conversation starters, at the very least.