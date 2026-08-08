Will the 2027 census correctly count the number of single women in India and not club cohabitation with marriage?

Cohabitation and Marriage

Enumerating cohabiting couples is important because it signals a change in norms and value systems. Some might argue this also indicates greater agency for women since they are less likely to be coerced into cohabiting relationships and have greater choice to leave if they face violence or are unhappy. Based on anecdotal data, more women are choosing not to marry or opting out of marriages for a range of reasons from unequal partnerships to professional aspirations.