Will the 2027 census correctly count the number of single women in India and not club cohabitation with marriage?

As per the last census in 2011, there were 71 million single women in India—defined as those who never married, were widowed or divorced. This was an increase of 39% from the previous such exercise, making up 12% of the entire female population.
However, one wonders if Census 2027, when completed, will give as clear an indicator of single people in the country. It is likely to include people who are cohabiting or living-in within the category of “married”. It is probable that when the new data is out, the numbers may increase even further.
We have seen reports of single women carving out different types of living arrangements or choosing to forego marriage, a pattern that is becoming increasingly common across urban India. But for an accurate count of single people, the demographic categories need to be clear and bounded.
There are good reasons for this. For one, cohabiting couples are likely to differ from couples who have never lived together before marriage on a number of indicators. A 2023 paper titled Premarital Cohabitation, Marital Dissolution, and Marital Quality in China suggests that cohabitation and marriage are different in terms of legal status and social recognition.