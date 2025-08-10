Bridging India’s cybersecurity skill gap

India is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation. With rapid adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital payment systems, the country’sdigital economy is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2027-28. However, this growth brings an increasing wave of cyber threats. According to a PwC report, India saw a15% increase in cyberattacks in 2023 per week, affecting critical infrastructure, enterprises, and government agencies.

India faces a severe shortfall of cybersecurity professionals, a challenge that could undermine both digital trust and national security.

The growing cybersecurity skill crisis A report by NASSCOM states thatIndia needs at least one million cybersecurity professionals, but currently has less than half that number. The demand is outpacing supply at an alarming rate, leaving organizations vulnerable to sophisticated cyber threats. A key issue is the lack of structured learning pathways for cybersecurity, particularly at the undergraduate and early career levels.

Traditional IT programs often fail to equip students with the defensive, analytical, and compliance-focused skill sets required for modern cybersecurity roles. The lack of skilled professionals is the number one barrier to effective cybersecurity implementation in Indian enterprises. Without a steady pipeline of well-trained security experts, businesses are forced to either outsource critical security functions or leave vulnerabilities unaddressed, increasing the risk of data breaches.

Building a talent pipeline through early skilling Industry leaders agree that skilling students and early-career professionals is the most sustainable way to bridge this gap. Industry leaders have also emphasized the need for educational institutions and industry collaborations to create specialized training programs in cybersecurity. Similarly,a report by the World Economic Forum suggests that integrating cybersecurity education into mainstream curriculum can significantly reduce skill shortages over time.

The solution lies in structured, hands-on learning programs that provide students with practical experience in areas like identity and access management (IAM), threat detection, compliance, and cloud security. Unlike traditional IT courses, cybersecurity requires a proactive, defense-oriented mindset—something that cannot be learned from textbooks alone. Interactive labs, industry certification programs, and real-world simulations must become a fundamental part of cybersecurity training.

How industry leaders are making a difference Recognizing this need, future-ready organizations are stepping up to address the skill shortage. Several companies are partnering with universities to introduce cybersecurity-focused courses, internship opportunities, and mentorship programs. By providing access to industry-grade tools and case studies, these initiatives are helping students build the practical expertise needed for real-world challenges. They span from technical bootcamps to formal memorandums of understanding and are helping students gain early exposure to real-world security challenges and enterprise tools.

Such collaborations are instrumental in preparing students for in-demand roles and creating a talent pipeline that reflects current industry needs. Educational institutions that open their doors to workshops, guest lectures, and mentorship programs benefit from higher student engagement and stronger job placement outcomes.

The role of continuous learning in cybersecurity Cybersecurity is not a one-time skill—it requires continuous upskilling to keep up with evolving threats. Organizations need to invest in lifelong learning for their security teams, encouraging participation in ongoing training, certifications, and security exercises. According to the IEEE study, "Bridging Cybersecurity Education and Industry Demands: Mapping and Prioritizing Knowledge Areas", there is a significant misalignment between current academic curricula and the evolving needs of the cybersecurity workforce.

Government bodies, academia, and enterprises must work together to create a sustainable cybersecurity workforce. Initiatives like theCyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative by the Indian government, which aims to increase cybersecurity awareness and training, need to be complemented by flexible, industry-backed skilling programs that cater to both students and working professionals.

The road ahead The cybersecurity skill gap is not just an industry challenge—it is a national security issue. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the need for skilled professionals is more urgent than ever. Educational institutions must integrate cybersecurity into their core curricula, businesses should invest in upskilling initiatives, and aspiring professionals must actively seek learning opportunities in this field.

New-age certification programs, collaborative workshops, and leadership mentorships are helping build the next generation of cyber defenders. While no single initiative can close the skill gap overnight, a concerted effort from industry, academia, and government can create a robust pipeline of cybersecurity talent. It is time to prioritize cybersecurity education—not just as an IT necessity, but as a national imperative.

Suraj Krishnaiah is Vice President, Enablement and Solutions at security software company Saviynt. The views expressed are the author's own

