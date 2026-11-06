India's refurbished smartphone boom: How recommerce firms are changing the way we buy new phones

As new phones become more expensive and upgrades less frequent, a growing number of Indians are choosing refurbished devices. What was once an informal corner of the electronics trade—and almost entirely unorganized—has slowly become a part of the mainstream smartphone economy.
As new phones become more expensive and upgrades less frequent, a growing number of Indians are choosing refurbished devices. What was once an informal corner of the electronics trade—and almost entirely unorganized—has slowly become a part of the mainstream smartphone economy.
Modern smartphones are more durable, software support has improved, and the performance gap between successive generations has narrowed. At the same time, smartphone prices have steadily risen, particularly over the last 18 months as component costs increased globally. The result is a market where consumers are holding onto devices longer and upgrading more selectively.
Modern smartphones are more durable, software support has improved, and the performance gap between successive generations has narrowed. At the same time, smartphone prices have steadily risen, particularly over the last 18 months as component costs increased globally. The result is a market where consumers are holding onto devices longer and upgrading more selectively.
And looking harder at alternatives to buying new.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift has been India’s refurbished smartphone industry. According to Counterpoint Research, refurbished smartphone volumes in India grew 13% year-on-year during the first half of 2026, even as shipments of new smartphones fell around 11% during the same period.
From affordability to aspiration
The conventional wisdom around refurbished devices was once straightforward—consumers bought them because they were cheap. But today it’s a different story. “Rising memory prices are changing the value equation for consumers. As the cost of new smartphones increases, refurbished devices offer a more affordable way to access premium specifications,” says Prachir Singh, senior analyst at tech research firm Counterpoint Research. Essentially, the trend extends beyond bargain hunters.
Consumers are also using the secondary market to access devices that may otherwise be out of reach. Instead of purchasing a brand-new mid-range Android smartphone, many buyers are choosing a refurbished iPhone or a previous-generation Android flagship, with higher-end cameras and processors, especially in the organized recommerce market.
Data from Cashify’s The Great Indian Upgrade 2026 report also suggests demand is increasingly concentrated in higher-value devices. The ₹20,000- ₹45,000 category has emerged as the largest refurbished segment, while demand for devices above ₹45,000 continues to grow. Meanwhile, lower-priced refurbished smartphones account for a declining share of purchases.
The numbers suggest that buyers are not simply looking for inexpensive phones, but better ones. “The way consumers approach smartphone ownership is changing,” said Nakul Kumar, co-founder of Cashify. “A smartphone is increasingly being viewed as an asset that retains value beyond its first purchase, rather than a device that becomes redundant when someone upgrades.”
According to the company, refurbished smartphone demand grew over 30% in 2025, while mobile buybacks increased 29% year-on-year. Competitor ControlZ also reported strong growth, driven largely by demand for the iPhone 13, 14 and 15 series.
In many ways, the refurbished market is beginning to mirror the broader premiumisation taking place in India's smartphone industry.
Giving phones a second life
The growth of recommerce also reflects a larger shift in how smartphones move through the economy. In the past, old phones typically followed one of three paths: they were handed down to family members, sold informally through local retailers, or left forgotten in drawers. That last category remains surprisingly large.
Cashify’s research found that seven in ten Indians have two to three unused smartphones sitting at home. For recommerce companies, these dormant devices represent potentially valuable inventory. Exchange offers and trade-in programmes have become increasingly important drivers of growth, encouraging consumers to return devices rather than leaving them idle or selling them through informal channels.
The quality of devices entering the secondary market too has improved significantly, with newer-generation devices entering the secondary market earlier than before. Refurbished no longer necessarily means old. Many devices entering resale channels today remain technologically current, making them far more appealing to buyers than the used phones of a decade ago.
The unorganised giant
Despite increasing investor attention and growing consumer interest, India’s refurbished smartphone market remains overwhelmingly informal—organised channels account for around 20% of refurbished smartphone volumes, while roughly 80% continues to flow through the unorganised sector.
Industry participants might disagree on the precise figure, but the conclusion is inescapable—most smartphone recommerce in India still happens outside organised platforms. Walk into any local mobile market and the dominance of the informal ecosystem is immediately visible. Small retailers continue to buy, repair, and resell devices—of course, without formal grading standards, warranties, or certification mechanisms.
For consumers, that often means lower prices. But also greater uncertainty.
Was the device repaired properly? Does it contain original parts? Is the battery healthy? Will it stop working a month later? These questions explain why organised players believe trust, rather than price, will determine the industry's next phase of growth.
Solving the trust problem
Companies such as Cashify, ControlZ, and Budli have sought to distinguish themselves by offering structured grading systems, warranties, return policies, and quality testing. Smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, have also experimented with certified refurbishment programmes. Google has partnered with Cashify as the exclusive reseller of certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India. Flipkart Group acquired electronics re-commerce company Yaantra in 2022 to augment its existing refurbishment business in the smartphone category.
The goal is to transform used smartphones into a retail category with clearly defined standards.
Trust remains the industry’s biggest challenge, and data security has emerged as a greater concern than price itself. According to a survey, 74% of respondents expressed concerns about misuse of personal data after selling their smartphones. Consumers may be willing to part with an old smartphone, but many remain uncertain about what happens to the data stored on it.
To address that concern, organised players have invested in data-erasure certifications, IMEI verification systems, refurbishment standards, and warranty-backed sales to improve consumer confidence. As the market matures, trust mechanisms are beginning to resemble those that helped formalise India's used-car market years ago.
The more consumers view refurbished devices as predictable purchases, the larger the addressable market becomes. Plus, consumers become increasingly comfortable purchasing certified used technology across categories. The recommerce opportunity is already expanding beyond phones. For Cashify, for example, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and other consumer electronics accounted for 16.7% of refurbished demand in 2025, double from the year before.
A market coming of age
The broader opportunity is ultimately economic rather than environmental. Industry players often highlight sustainability benefits and reduced electronic waste. But consumers are responding primarily to value. When a refurbished flagship costs substantially less than a new device while offering comparable performance, the choice becomes easier.
A stronger secondary market encourages consumers to upgrade more frequently because they can recover value from existing devices. It channels dormant electronics back into circulation. Plus, it creates new business opportunities in repair, refurbishment, and lifecycle management.
“The smartphone industry is no longer driven solely by new device sales,” Kumar says. “As consumers upgrade more thoughtfully, the secondary market is becoming an increasingly important part of the smartphone ownership cycle.” As prices of new smartphones continue to rise, that value equation may become even more compelling.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.