India’s smartphone boom ends: Why consumers are holding onto old phones longer and buying refurbished models

The great smartphone plateau in India
India’s smartphone market has been animated by churn. New models arrived in quick succession, each promising a sharper camera, a faster processor, or a brighter display. Consumers responded eagerly. According to research from IDC (International Data Corporation), the average Indian used to replace their phone every 18–24 months, creating a consumer rhythm that powered the country’s digital boom.
That rhythm is now broken.
The replacement window now stretches to 36 months and beyond, and the slowdown is no longer subtle. It is sharply visible in shipment numbers, pricing trends, and consumer behaviour.
But it’s not demand fatigue, mind you. “India's smartphone story in 2026 is about cost and supply, not demand,” says Upasana Joshi, senior research manager at IDC India and SEA, about this shift.
India shipped 71 million units in the first half of 2025, a flat performance that already hinted at weakening demand. But the real disruption arrived in early 2026, when a global memory shortage collided with rising component costs and rupee depreciation. Research firm IDC expects H1 2026 shipments to fall to 63-65 million units, which translates to a nearly 10% year‑on‑year decline, even as average selling prices (ASPs) rise from $275 in H1 2025 to over $320 in H1 2026.
This inversion—shipments falling, while prices rise—is the defining feature of India’s smartphone plateau. For context, in a typical consumer market, falling shipments force brands to cut prices to stimulate demand. It’s also the clearest sign that India’s slowdown is not demand‑led but cost‑led.