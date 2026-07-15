India’s smartphone boom ends: Why consumers are holding onto old phones longer and buying refurbished models

The second half of the year will be tougher because several key brands had memory supply locked in under older contract rates through May-June 2026. Once those run out, cost pressure will show up more directly in the prices. According to research firm Techarc, 54% of intended smartphone demand will not convert into a purchase this festive season if prices rise further than expected. This comprises a combination of 48% prospective customers who would defer, and 6% that would shift to second-hand devices.