India’s smartphone boom ends: Why consumers are holding onto old phones longer and buying refurbished models

The great smartphone plateau in India
India’s smartphone market has been animated by churn. New models arrived in quick succession, each promising a sharper camera, a faster processor, or a brighter display. Consumers responded eagerly. According to research from IDC (International Data Corporation), the average Indian used to replace their phone every 18–24 months, creating a consumer rhythm that powered the country’s digital boom.
The great smartphone plateau in India
India’s smartphone market has been animated by churn. New models arrived in quick succession, each promising a sharper camera, a faster processor, or a brighter display. Consumers responded eagerly. According to research from IDC (International Data Corporation), the average Indian used to replace their phone every 18–24 months, creating a consumer rhythm that powered the country’s digital boom.
That rhythm is now broken.
That rhythm is now broken.
The replacement window now stretches to 36 months and beyond, and the slowdown is no longer subtle. It is sharply visible in shipment numbers, pricing trends, and consumer behaviour.
But it’s not demand fatigue, mind you. “India's smartphone story in 2026 is about cost and supply, not demand,” says Upasana Joshi, senior research manager at IDC India and SEA, about this shift.
India shipped 71 million units in the first half of 2025, a flat performance that already hinted at weakening demand. But the real disruption arrived in early 2026, when a global memory shortage collided with rising component costs and rupee depreciation. Research firm IDC expects H1 2026 shipments to fall to 63-65 million units, which translates to a nearly 10% year‑on‑year decline, even as average selling prices (ASPs) rise from $275 in H1 2025 to over $320 in H1 2026.
This inversion—shipments falling, while prices rise—is the defining feature of India’s smartphone plateau. For context, in a typical consumer market, falling shipments force brands to cut prices to stimulate demand. It’s also the clearest sign that India’s slowdown is not demand‑led but cost‑led.
Lengthening replacement cycles
The reasons for the replacement cycle climbing to 36 months are many layered. It’s most pronounced in the mass and entry‑to‑mid segments, where buyers are the most price‑sensitive and increasingly turning to the used/refurbished market instead of buying a brand new device.
IDC expects the second half of 2026 to be even weaker, with shipments dropping to 68-70 million units, down from 82 million in H2 2025. That’s a decline of more than 15%, despite marquee launches, aggressive promotions, and festive season discounts.
The second half of the year will be tougher because several key brands had memory supply locked in under older contract rates through May-June 2026. Once those run out, cost pressure will show up more directly in the prices. According to research firm Techarc, 54% of intended smartphone demand will not convert into a purchase this festive season if prices rise further than expected. This comprises a combination of 48% prospective customers who would defer, and 6% that would shift to second-hand devices.
Premium buyers, who are better supported by financing options, trade‑in programs, and status‑driven motivation, continue to upgrade more frequently. But the mass segment, which accounts for the bulk of India’s smartphone volumes, is slowing sharply. This is a crucial distinction: As with most things in life, the rich and privileged get away.
By the end of 2026, IDC expects India’s full‑year smartphone shipments to land around 130-132 million units, down 12–15% from 2025. This is the sharpest annual contraction India’s smartphone market has seen in years.
A few retailers I spoke with corroborate the analyst reports. The mid‑cycle upgrade crowd has thinned, with customers now walking in only when their phone becomes unusable. The urgency piggybacking on degrading performance, weakened battery or a few scuffs has softened.
Memflation
Of course, the plateau is not driven by a single factor, but the result of multiple pressures reinforcing each other. In 2026, the most disruptive of these is the global memory shortage—the ‘memflation’. The memory crisis began in late 2024, when demand for DRAM and NAND flash chips surged across AI data centres. AI training workloads consume vast amounts of high-bandwidth memory, pulling supply away from consumer electronics and driving up contract prices globally. Gartner calls it “memflation”.
The supply constraints now are severe enough to reshape smartphone pricing worldwide, since memory accounts for a significant portion of a smartphone’s bill of materials. For a while, the brands cushioned the impact through promotions or by cutting margins. But in 2026, the scale of the shortage makes that impossible.
When a mid-range phone suddenly costs ₹3,000- ₹5,000 more than it did a year ago, or entry-level devices creep toward ₹12,000– ₹14,000, the mass market pulls back. And when the price of a “good enough” phone rises faster than incomes—driven not just by the global memory shortage, but also rupee depreciation—the upgrade impulse weakens further.
A maturing market
For years, smartphone upgrades were easy to justify. Each new generation brought visible improvements in specifications, and that tap is running dry. Today’s mid‑range phones look remarkably similar to those from a couple of years ago. Cameras offer only marginal improvements, displays are slightly brighter but not transformational, and processors are incrementally faster, without making any major difference in everyday use. Only the marketing pitch changes.
Plus, device durability has improved, while software optimisation has matured, and most brands now offer software support for longer periods. Using a three‑year‑old phone is no longer frustrating enough to trigger an upgrade. Apps run efficiently on older hardware, and for most users, their old phone still does everything they need.
The smartphone has matured as a product category, and in this respect, the Indian market seems to be catching up with its Western peers. The leaps of the past decade have given way to incremental refinement. When the lived experience with a smartphone doesn’t degrade sharply over 2-3 years of everyday use, the upgrade impulse weakens.
Joshi says that buyers are waiting for a meaningful jump rather than routine replacement. “Together, these are pushing India from a volume‑led upgrade market toward a value‑led, need‑based one.”
This shift from volume to value is not cyclical and marks a structural turning point in India’s smartphone economy. While the 4G boom reshaped demand and the rise of Chinese OEMs reshaped supply, memflation is now reshaping affordability. The plateau is here to stay.
Brands are adapting, and we’ll continue to see tighter, more disciplined launch cadences rather than the rapid‑fire model refreshes of a few years ago. We’ll now see strategic refresh cycles instead of constant SKU churn. Additionally, to mask the “memflation,” some brands have quietly trimmed base RAM or storage configurations to manage costs, compensating with AI-led marketing or cosmetic upgrades.
There is also a visible pull toward premiumisation and the “flagship killer” mid‑premium segment (roughly ₹25,000- ₹60,000) which offers better margin headroom as component costs rise. This recalibration allows brands to shift focus from mass-market churn to margin-driven stability. The plateau is a recalibration, and the industry now has to build for a market where stability, longevity, and value matter more than blitzkrieg.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.