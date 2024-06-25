How specialized skills can make you a superstar in gig work

The gig economy is rapidly transforming the workforce landscape in the country. At present, India’s gig workforce comprises 15 million workers employed across industries, such as software, shared services and professional services. The number will reach 23.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%, driven by the demand for remote work, according to a recent Nasscom Aon report. Gig workers will make for over 4% of the total workforce within the next six years, the report adds.