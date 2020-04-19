Indians embrace crowdfunding to help covid-related campaigns

Two days after Alifya and Zafar Jhaveri, both 32, started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money and provide essentials to the needy during the lockdown, she hit her first milestone of ₹5 lakh. In 20 days, the campaign has received more than ₹17 lakh from 311 contributors, and counting. “I didn’t think we would be able to raise so much within such a short time," says Alifya, a Mumbai-based fashion stylist.

Crowdfunding platforms—where individuals can raise money for a cause with small donations from a large number of people—have seen an increase in the number of donations for covid-19-related campaigns. They have witnessed a record two donations per minute for such campaigns, compared to about one donation in two minutes for other fundraising initiatives. Tier 2 cities are also opening their wallets more, and contributing for local communities.

“There is a marked difference between campaigns raising money for coronavirus and for other causes. People are willing to give more generously when it’s linked to covid-19," says Varun Sheth, CEO and co-founder of crowdfunding platform Ketto.

Ketto has 850 active covid-19 related campaigns, most of which were about procuring essentials for migrant workers, besides personal protective equipment, and saving local businesses. The average ticket size has increased to ₹2,400 as compared to ₹2,000 for other campaigns.

Piyush Jain, co-founder of healthcare crowdfunding platform Impactguru.com, agrees: “There is definitely an uptick in donation amount as well as faster pace at which hosts are able to reach target amounts. Overall, the generosity towards covid-19-related donations has increased."

Most campaigns were for food distribution and elderly care, with some raising money for medical equipment and capacity building, Jain adds.