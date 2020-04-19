Needy people wait in long queues to collect food from volunteers of a social organisation at Horla amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Noida. (PTI)
Indians embrace crowdfunding to help covid-related campaigns

1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2020, 11:01 PM IST Rashmi Menon

  • Most campaigns were for food distribution and elderly care
  • Crowdfunding platforms—where individuals can raise money for a cause with small donations from a large number of people—have seen an increase in the number of donations for covid-19-related campaigns

Two days after Alifya and Zafar Jhaveri, both 32, started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money and provide essentials to the needy during the lockdown, she hit her first milestone of 5 lakh. In 20 days, the campaign has received more than 17 lakh from 311 contributors, and counting. “I didn’t think we would be able to raise so much within such a short time," says Alifya, a Mumbai-based fashion stylist.

Crowdfunding platforms—where individuals can raise money for a cause with small donations from a large number of people—have seen an increase in the number of donations for covid-19-related campaigns. They have witnessed a record two donations per minute for such campaigns, compared to about one donation in two minutes for other fundraising initiatives. Tier 2 cities are also opening their wallets more, and contributing for local communities.

“There is a marked difference between campaigns raising money for coronavirus and for other causes. People are willing to give more generously when it’s linked to covid-19," says Varun Sheth, CEO and co-founder of crowdfunding platform Ketto.

Ketto has 850 active covid-19 related campaigns, most of which were about procuring essentials for migrant workers, besides personal protective equipment, and saving local businesses. The average ticket size has increased to 2,400 as compared to 2,000 for other campaigns.

Piyush Jain, co-founder of healthcare crowdfunding platform Impactguru.com, agrees: “There is definitely an uptick in donation amount as well as faster pace at which hosts are able to reach target amounts. Overall, the generosity towards covid-19-related donations has increased."

Most campaigns were for food distribution and elderly care, with some raising money for medical equipment and capacity building, Jain adds.

