Indians graduating from Ivy League schools in limbo, worry about education loans

NEW DELHI: About 250 Indians started studying last fall at B-schools in the US, including Stanford, Wharton, Columbia and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pune’s Ankur Pathak, 28, was one of them. After spending four years as a marine engineer, the BITS Pilani alumnus wanted to enhance his skills, and enrolled at University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. All was going as planned: classes, assignments, and an internship offer towards the end. Then, coronavirus shook the world.

The US-based consulting firm that offered him the internship hasn’t said whether the offer is still on the table. “I’m hoping it is. Given the market right now, you never know. I have heard that some companies are reducing internships to two weeks (an internship usually runs 10 weeks). Some are planning to turn it into a virtual internship," says Pathak, over the phone from Charleston, “These internships pay decent money and are a way to land a full-time job."

Students abroad with massive education loans are unsure of what the future holds, and are waiting for the storm to pass. Niloy Podder should have been preparing for his graduation ceremony at Chicago Booth School of Business and a new full-time job at a leading consulting firm, but he’s back home in Hyderabad. “I was at the salary negotiation stage with the company when the outbreak happened. Now everything is on hold. I don’t know what I will do next," says Podder, who has 14 years of experience helping companies with digital transformation.

Pathak’s wife, Pooja, was also set to graduate from Booth. Though she has an offer letter from a multinational tech company, she’s worried it may be rescinded. “The market is bad and it will take time to recover. Everything is up in the air right now," says Ankur.

The main cause for anxiety is their back-breaking education loans. While Pathak's course cost about Rs75 lakh, Pooja’s and Podder’s close to ₹2 crore each. “I have used my savings, and my loan is huge. I was hoping that after graduating I would land a nice job and easily pay off my loan. Now, I don’t know what will happen," says Podder.

Is this affecting people’s decisions to pursue graduation abroad? The answer is yes and no. Niketa Desai, who earned her MBA at Chicago Booth in 2010 and is partner at boutique consulting firm Admissions Gateway that helps candidates prepare for elite B-schools, says even amid the coronavirus-induced uncertainty, the desire to pursue an MBA at one of the top-10 schools is increasing. “Professionals consider getting a degree from a top school a cogent growth step in their career trajectory, especially in these times when learning and/or acceleration on jobs might halt. But at lower-ranked programmes, the outbreak may create an additional strain on already dwindling demand," she says.

Eishan Dhandhania, 29, believes in the benefits of studying at a top ranked school. The first-year MBA student at London School of Business is “more hopeful than I should be" about the future. “Right now the situation is bad globally but companies are conducting interviews. So there’s still hope that once we are out of the covid-19 crisis, there will be demand for people."