How indie games are coming to life on the big stage

Microsoft has held no pretensions over trailing in the gaming console race against Japan’s Sony Corp. Yet, the company has started carving out a niche for itself among gaming enthusiasts who no longer have the time or ample resources for heavy gaming. The solution? Microsoft’s ‘Game Pass’ for consoles and PCs.

The Game Pass gave an unexpected springboard to little-known game developers. Now, over the last few years, the platform has emerged as a way for casual gamers and enthusiasts to discover surprising new titles.

Take, for instance, Overcooked 2, a 2018 title by small British developers Team17 and Ghost Town Games. Despite having won ‘The Game Award’ and nominated for BAFTAs, this title remained little-known among gamers for the longest time. It has now emerged as a gem of a family game that lets multiple players, including those with no interest in cooking, enjoy time together.

On Sony’s equivalent membership plan, PlayStation Plus, there is an equal effort to promote indie titles and developers. For instance, a ‘hidden gems’ section on PlayStation’s webpages showcases the choicest indie titles that may have otherwise flown under the radar. These include the 2017 fighting game Hollow Knight by Australian developer Team Cherry, adventure title What Remains of Edith Finch by US developer Giant Sparrow, and the 2019 surreal walking simulation game Superliminal by fellow US developer Pillow Castle, among many others.

The best years for each of these titles have come through game subscription and discovery platforms—once built to please trigger-happy hardcore gamers as additional offerings. From simulators that need you to play the role of goats, to a game of cards with the darkest undertones, indie games are truly coming to life.

Going forward, the role of these indie titles will be immense for India’s fledgling gaming industry as well. A report from November 2023 by Google and Lumikai flagged ‘core and midcore’ games to be the highest-growing gaming subset in India in the next four fiscals.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some top indie games that you must experience.

Stray (Developed by BlueTwelve Studio; 2022)

One of 2022’s absolute best, Stray narrates the journey of a cat as it tries to reunite itself with its family. However, the feline protagonist has fallen into what looks like a semi-cyberpunk world and must navigate ancient mysteries and robots alike to make its way out. The title made for one of the most engrossing games to have been released in the past three years.