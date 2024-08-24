How indie games are coming to life on the big stage

Microsoft has held no pretensions over trailing in the gaming console race against Japan’s Sony Corp. Yet, the company has started carving out a niche for itself among gaming enthusiasts who no longer have the time or ample resources for heavy gaming. The solution? Microsoft’s ‘Game Pass’ for consoles and PCs.
The Game Pass gave an unexpected springboard to little-known game developers. Now, over the last few years, the platform has emerged as a way for casual gamers and enthusiasts to discover surprising new titles.
Take, for instance, Overcooked 2, a 2018 title by small British developers Team17 and Ghost Town Games. Despite having won ‘The Game Award’ and nominated for BAFTAs, this title remained little-known among gamers for the longest time. It has now emerged as a gem of a family game that lets multiple players, including those with no interest in cooking, enjoy time together.
On Sony’s equivalent membership plan, PlayStation Plus, there is an equal effort to promote indie titles and developers. For instance, a ‘hidden gems’ section on PlayStation’s webpages showcases the choicest indie titles that may have otherwise flown under the radar. These include the 2017 fighting game Hollow Knight by Australian developer Team Cherry, adventure title What Remains of Edith Finch by US developer Giant Sparrow, and the 2019 surreal walking simulation game Superliminal by fellow US developer Pillow Castle, among many others.
The best years for each of these titles have come through game subscription and discovery platforms—once built to please trigger-happy hardcore gamers as additional offerings. From simulators that need you to play the role of goats, to a game of cards with the darkest undertones, indie games are truly coming to life.
Going forward, the role of these indie titles will be immense for India’s fledgling gaming industry as well. A report from November 2023 by Google and Lumikai flagged ‘core and midcore’ games to be the highest-growing gaming subset in India in the next four fiscals.
In the meantime, here’s a look at some top indie games that you must experience.
Stray (Developed by BlueTwelve Studio; 2022)
One of 2022’s absolute best, Stray narrates the journey of a cat as it tries to reunite itself with its family. However, the feline protagonist has fallen into what looks like a semi-cyberpunk world and must navigate ancient mysteries and robots alike to make its way out. The title made for one of the most engrossing games to have been released in the past three years.
Roboquest (Developed by RyseUp Studios; 2023)
Roboquest showcases that indie titles can also deliver hardcore, accelerated action. In this first-person shooter, you go all-out in a futuristic world, spread across randomly generated setups and scenarios. This leaves you with mechanics-driven gameplay that rivals big-ticket titles in smoothness and complexities at each level.
Stardew Valley (Developed by Concerned Age; 2016)
There’s something therapeutic about Stardew Valley despite its simplistic undertones—no hardcore combat, or earth-shattering strife, which defines the game’s core appeal. You inherit an ageing, unkempt farm from your grandfather, and have moved away from the bustle to try and grow your life here. Stardew Valley has been highly rated as a title that offers stress release, and is highly recommended.
Cocoon (Developed by Geometric Interactive; 2023)
One of the newest games in this list, Cocoon is a great example of how indie studios can exhibit creativity like none other. In this game, you play the role of a beetle that hops across worlds to solve puzzles. This would likely be vetoed at a big, commercial studio—but finds its place as a visually stunning piece of puzzle-solver. Cocoon also shows that a console game can be built without super-deep pockets.
Firewatch (Developed by Campo Santo; 2016)
It has been eight years since Firewatch released. But, it’s only today that gamers are discovering the game. You play a protagonist stuck between prioritising the love of your life, or moving on with your own. Your companion? A vast national park, crayon graphics, and a solitary voice of a fellow park ranger.
Tunic (Developed by Isometricorp Games; 2022)
Tunic is not just a visual delight—it reminds you of the 2011 indie classic Bastion. It is an action-adventure game with intriguing missions that will beckon you to focus more on strategy rather than combat. The game shows that combat games can go beyond just action. Yet again, this is made possible through the independence of a smaller studio.
Have a Nice Death (Developed by Magic Design Studios; 2023)
In Have a Nice Death, you play the role of Satan, executing tasks and action hurdles. In turn, the game shows that even death itself does not have life easy. A cleverly designed sidescroller game that utilises storytelling tropes to its advantage.
A Space for the Unbound (Developed by Mojiken Studio; 2022)
Just like Firewatch, A Space for the Unbound feels personal. You go through a town in shambles and journey through anxiety, depression and interpersonal relations as you tick items off the game’s task list. The graphics reflect Japan’s manga artwork closely.