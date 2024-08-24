How indie games are coming to life on the big stage

Stray (Developed by BlueTwelve Studio; 2022)

One of 2022’s absolute best, Stray narrates the journey of a cat as it tries to reunite itself with its family. However, the feline protagonist has fallen into what looks like a semi-cyberpunk world and must navigate ancient mysteries and robots alike to make its way out. The title made for one of the most engrossing games to have been released in the past three years.