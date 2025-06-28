These innovative, made-in-India health tech products are saving lives

For Sanjita Paswan, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker at the Primary Health Center in Dabhel, Daman, carrying a heavy weighing machine up and down multiple floors was once part of her daily routine. To fulfill the requirements of the Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) program, she would use the machine to weigh newborns—often a time-consuming and delicate task. Thanks to artificial intelligence, that process has been transformed. Instead of lugging equipment around, Sanjita now simply takes a 15-second video of the baby using her smartphone. In just minutes, vital anthropometric data—including weight, length, head circumference, chest circumference, and mid-upper arm circumference—is automatically recorded. This breakthrough is powered by Shishu Maapan , an AI-enabled tool developed by Wadhwani AI, revolutionizing how newborn health is monitored across India.

Shishu Maapan is amongst the many health tech innovations being made in India to meet the country’s healthcare needs locally. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, India faces distinct healthcare challenges that global solutions alone can’t address. Most international innovations lack the affordability, accessibility, and local relevance essential to meet the country's unique needs. Indian start-ups are rising to the occasion and are constantly coming up with innovative products which is ensuring the rapid expansion of the health tech sector in the country.

Joysoles Socks

View Full Image Socks that can combat the side-effects of diabetes

Who knew something as simple as a pair of socks could be a small but mighty health tool in managing diabetes symptoms? Joysoles designs high-performance foot care products for women with their proprietary GuardianWeave fabric technology. They offer two products-the Non-Binding Diabetic socks and Compression socks. The non-binding diabetic socks are stretchy and boast a non-binding design that does not restrict blood flow. These socks are designed to protect your feet from neuropathy with a reinforced performance footbed. They also claim to reduce the risk of infections with its antimicrobial and antifungal properties. The compression socks meanwhile offer a mild graduated compression which enhances blood circulation and leg support. Offering graduated compression, these socks help reduce swelling, improve energy, and prevent varicose veins. Designed for daily wear, these socks are readily available on their website.

Sunflox-Spandan

View Full Image Spandan, a portable ECG device

One of the biggest challenges in India is timely and accessible cardiac care. Launched in 2016, Spandan is a compact, matchbox-sized portable ECG device that turns any smartphone into a clinical-grade cardiac screening tool. It brings electrocardiography to the palm of your hand. It is a battery-free device that functions without internet and delivers the same accuracy as international machines at one-tenth the cost. “It lets users take 12-lead ECG tests using a smartphone. It offers clinical-grade accuracy and real-time heart monitoring—ideal for home or on-the-go use", explains founder Rajat Jain from Dehradun. It has a user-friendly app that provides instant PDF reports and tracks the heart’s rhythm 24/7 in real-time.

Innergize

View Full Image A wearable that works by vegus nerve stimulation

Stress is a leading healthcare issue plaguing the country with more than 14 percent of the total population in India suffering from variations of mental disorders as per a Statista Research Department Report from December 2023. Stimulating the vagus nerve helps in reducing stress. The InnerGize wellness system from a Bengaluru-based health-tech startup comprises a discreet wearable and an app that leverages Neuro-Acoustic Vagal Modulation technology that activates the vagus nerve which is responsible for the body’s relaxation system. The mild buzzing of the wearable stimulates the nerve, shifting the brain from ‘fight-or-flight’ to ‘rest-and-recovery’. Long-term use of InnerGize trains the nerve to build a natural resistance to stress. The wearable is non-invasive, and people can use it at their discretion though it is recommended to be used daily for ten minutes. The InnerGize wearable is recommended for adults of all ages. However, those under the age of 18 and over the age of 65 should consult their healthcare providers before using any bioelectronic device.

Nerivio

View Full Image Easing migraine pain without medication

Nerivio from Dr Reddy's is a smartphone-controlled wearable migraine band using REN technology that releases powerful signals to reduce or eliminate pain. It is a prescription-based non-invasive device intended for acute and preventive treatment of migraine for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above. The technology gently stimulates nerve fibers in your upper arm and these signals tell the brain's pain control center to spring into action. It kick starts the body's pain-dampening system which in turn triggers the release of natural brain chemicals that block pain resulting in a widespread soothing effect, alleviating migraine pain. Each device has in-built 18, 45-minute treatment sessions. It is to be used within 60 minutes of the onset of headache for acute treatment of migraine or every alternate day.

Shravan

View Full Image A remote health monitoring device

Shravan by Dozee is an AI-powered, contactless remote health monitoring service designed to help families and caregivers keep track of their elders’ health. The system uses a sensor mat placed under the mattress to continuously track vital signs such as heart rate, respiration rate, non-contact blood pressure, and sleep patterns without requiring the elderly to wear any devices. This unobtrusive approach ensures that their daily routines remain undisturbed while providing caregivers and healthcare professionals with real-time insights. The system provides real-time alerts, integrates with hospitals, and ensures complete data privacy. With a user-friendly interface and remote access, Shravan enables timely medical intervention while allowing the elderly to maintain their daily routines uninterrupted.