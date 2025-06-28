These innovative, made-in-India health tech products are saving lives
India is witnessing a surge in innovative health tech solutions, from AI-powered remote health monitoring devices to smart wearables for migraine and better mental health
For Sanjita Paswan, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker at the Primary Health Center in Dabhel, Daman, carrying a heavy weighing machine up and down multiple floors was once part of her daily routine. To fulfill the requirements of the Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) program, she would use the machine to weigh newborns—often a time-consuming and delicate task. Thanks to artificial intelligence, that process has been transformed. Instead of lugging equipment around, Sanjita now simply takes a 15-second video of the baby using her smartphone. In just minutes, vital anthropometric data—including weight, length, head circumference, chest circumference, and mid-upper arm circumference—is automatically recorded. This breakthrough is powered by Shishu Maapan, an AI-enabled tool developed by Wadhwani AI, revolutionizing how newborn health is monitored across India.