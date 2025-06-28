These innovative, made-in-India health tech products are saving lives

Stress is a leading healthcare issue plaguing the country with more than 14 percent of the total population in India suffering from variations of mental disorders as per a Statista Research Department Report from December 2023. Stimulating the vagus nerve helps in reducing stress. The InnerGize wellness system from a Bengaluru-based health-tech startup comprises a discreet wearable and an app that leverages Neuro-Acoustic Vagal Modulation technology that activates the vagus nerve which is responsible for the body’s relaxation system. The mild buzzing of the wearable stimulates the nerve, shifting the brain from ‘fight-or-flight’ to ‘rest-and-recovery’. Long-term use of InnerGize trains the nerve to build a natural resistance to stress. The wearable is non-invasive, and people can use it at their discretion though it is recommended to be used daily for ten minutes. The InnerGize wearable is recommended for adults of all ages. However, those under the age of 18 and over the age of 65 should consult their healthcare providers before using any bioelectronic device.