Insta360 Flow 2 Pro: A device to help you be in ‘ready, steady, shoot’ mode
SummaryA gimbal is a handheld stand that steadies your phone, and the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is among the top ones out there
It wasn’t that long ago that perfectly stabilized high resolution video capture used to be the preserve of dolly-mounted movie cameras in the hands of professionals. Today, smartphone cameras have stepped right in with gorgeous 4K video, but even with refinements in image stabilization, they’re still left wanting when it comes to buttery smooth video footage and those sweeping cinematic shots. This is where smartphone gimbals like the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro (Rs. 15,990) come in.
Think of the Flow 2 Pro as the smaller, consumer-friendly versions of the larger camera thingmajigs one sees at weddings these days—sturdy enough to accommodate the biggest smartphones around yet small enough when folded for portability. The principle is the same—a smartphone gimbal is a handheld mechanical stabilizer that stabilizes your phone across three axes, smoothening out the jerky movements associated with a shaky hand or a bumpy gait. Now, even if you’re out running, hiking, indulging in adventure activities or, for that matter, plain old walking, the Flow 2 Pro can help make smooth panning shots and cinematic video effects accessible to everyone. Well, almost… but we’ll get to that later.