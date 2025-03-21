Insta360 Flow 2 Pro: A device to help you be in ‘ready, steady, shoot’ mode

Control of the gimbal arm is via the joystick and the control ring, and the gimbal stabilizes in one of three modes: Follow (keeps the roll axis fixed), Pan Follow (keeps the tilt and roll axis fixed for panning shots) and FPV mode (all three axes move, allowing for point of view or drone-like movements. Or the Free Tilt mode, which lets you freely tilt the camera up and down to capture everything in a single, continuous shot, right from a low pets-eye view to an overhead shot. On the other side of the handle is a trigger-style button - single tapping it turns subject tracking on and off, double tapping resets the phone to a level central position and triple-tapping spins the phone around, so it quickly faces the opposite direction. Even if none of these controls and modes make sense to you right now, the Flow 2 Pro setup process on the Insta360 app walks you through a detailed tutorial, guiding you through the various buttons and dials, as well as many of the gimbal features.