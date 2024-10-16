Insta360’s new webcams go the full distance in making you look good
SummaryThe brand makes the shift from the outdoors to the workplace with cameras for creators as well as professionals
From the X-series of 360-degree cameras to the Leica-packing, GoPro-challenging Ace Pro, Insta360 has carved a niche for itself in the outdoor action/adventure camera segment. With the Link 2 ( ₹24,990) and the Link 2C ( ₹16,990), the brand makes the shift from the outdoors to the workplace, applying its AI smarts to a pair of webcams that will benefit working professionals, professional educators and live streamers alike. And boy, does Insta360 deliver—but are these impressively engineered peripherals worth the hefty price of admission?