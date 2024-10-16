Insta360’s new webcams go the full distance in making you look good

What was even more impressive was how well it handled conventionally tricky conditions for web cameras, like keeping your face evenly exposed even when you have a window with strong back or quickly locking focus on you even if you are pacing the room frantically. Even in darker conditions, where some amount of noise in the image is to be expected, the Link 2 manages to track one across the room and maintain a natural looking exposure. Audio capture too checks all the boxes—it picked up my voice rather well and was able to filter out some pretty heavy background noise when set to the AI-noise-cancellation-driven Voice Focus mode.In quieter environs, you should have no issue and I even found the voice capture a bit better than the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s studio-quality three-mic array.