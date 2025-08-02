Is the Insta360 X5 the ultimate upgrade for 360-degree video capture?
Insta360's latest X5 inches ahead in the 360-degree camera market with better audio and video and a tweak in its design that changes the game
“Do we really need a better 360-degree camera?" I asked myself, when I first started using the new Insta360 X5. You see, in the world of ‘capture-everything, decide what to frame later’ 360-degree cameras, Insta360 has the segment well and truly beat, with X4 from last year already superior to every other 360 camera out there. It offered great video quality, an easy-to-use interface, and simple editing software that made short work of editing and sharing 360-degree footage.
Putting the X5 to use over several vacations and work trips, some in the wild outdoors while others decidedly tamer, I’ve tried to answer the ₹54,990 question—is the X5 worth the pretty penny, and is it a worthy upgrade from the already-excellent X4?