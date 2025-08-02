Is the Insta360 X5 the ultimate upgrade for 360-degree video capture?

The footage straight out of the X5 is great for a 360 camera, so much so that it can easily now be interspersed with 4K action camera or phone footage and not look out of place. No longer do you have to accept the tradeoff of less-than-excellent video quality to take advantage of the flexibility of using a 360-degree camera. Taking the X5 out to shoot in the clean California skies, the X5 shot punch, contrast-rich video outdoors without washing out the highlights or adding noise into spots in the shade, in the default modes without changing exposure or color settings. There is an HDR mode for trickier lighting, and the X5 has excellent dynamic range for natural looking videos that avoid the over processed look that HDR video typically suffers from.