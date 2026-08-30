For a decade now, Insta360 has been making some of the best 360-degree cameras around, turning what was once a niche gadget into a mainstream accessory for creators and adventurers alike. It’s no stretch to say the company has helped shape the 360-camera market as we know it today. And while DJI and GoPro have brought some serious competition to the table of late, Insta360’s X-series has remained the benchmark, reportedly commanding well over 60 percent of the market.
Insta360 X6 review: The benchmark-setting action camera gets a refresh with better video chops
SummaryInsta360's action cameras have long been the benchmark for go anywhere do anything 360 degree filming. Does the new X6 improve on the older design and specifications?
For a decade now, Insta360 has been making some of the best 360-degree cameras around, turning what was once a niche gadget into a mainstream accessory for creators and adventurers alike. It’s no stretch to say the company has helped shape the 360-camera market as we know it today. And while DJI and GoPro have brought some serious competition to the table of late, Insta360’s X-series has remained the benchmark, reportedly commanding well over 60 percent of the market.
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