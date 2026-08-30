Insta360 X6 review: The benchmark-setting action camera gets a refresh with better video chops

How the design holds up

The basic premise of the X6’s design remains the same—using two large lenses to capture an 180-degree field of vision on opposite sides simultaneously, which is then stitched together to help the footage appear as if it was captured as one continuous 360-degree sphere. Yet, for the first time in several generations, the X6 forgoes the tall, candy bar aesthetic that had become synonymous with its 360-degree cameras. Instead, the X6 opts for a shorter, wider (3.9 x 2 x 1.6 inches) and more inconspicuous look, that nearly passes for a regular action camera from a distance, making it easier to mount in cramped spaces or on riding/biking helmets.