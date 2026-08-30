Insta360 X6 review: The benchmark-setting action camera gets a refresh with better video chops

For a decade now, Insta360 has been making some of the best 360-degree cameras around, turning what was once a niche gadget into a mainstream accessory for creators and adventurers alike. It’s no stretch to say the company has helped shape the 360-camera market as we know it today. And while DJI and GoPro have brought some serious competition to the table of late, Insta360’s X-series has remained the benchmark, reportedly commanding well over 60 percent of the market.