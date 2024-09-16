Interior designer Joya Nandurdikar's workspace reflects her mind

During college days, Joya Nandurdikar, 49, interior designer and founding partner at Delhi-based multidisciplinary design practice Untitled Design Consultants, was inspired by eminent architects like Laurie Baker, Charles Correa and B.V. Doshi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was always drawn to those with a sustainable approach to designing spaces. I admired Laurie Baker and Charles Correa for their composition of materials. And, of course, B.V. Doshi is the star—his work is very subtle, sustainable and materially rich, yet with wonderful compositions," says Nandurdikar.

Today, Nandurdikar, who has won a clutch of awards including the ID Honours Award (2019), The D/List Award (2022) and IIID DRC Award (2023), advocates for a sustainable approach to design through her own work.

In almost every project that comes her way, Nandurdikar aims to use indigenous, environmentally friendly materials. What’s more, she infuses Indian arts and craftsmanship in her interior designs. “These days, I’m in love with rammed earth and constantly looking for opportunities to use it in my projects. I also like lime-based products on any corner of a space. Clay and paper mache are other materials that often take over in my work," she says.

As for her attempts to promote Indian arts and crafts in interior design, she shares that the idea is not merely about celebrating one’s roots.

"It's about recognising the immense value and beauty inherent in our rich artistic legacy. Indian craftsmanship and art are about ornamentation, refined skills, and colours, unlike the minimalist beige and grey aesthetic designs seen globally. Each piece tells a story of our history, values, and collective identity."

In an interview, Nandurdikar talks about her workspace and her working process. Edited excerpts:

Describe your current workspace. My work unfolds across two distinct studios. The first is alive with creative energy. That’s where we conceive designs, brainstorm ideas, and create mood boards. The second studio is where our ideas come to life. It’s where we work with artisans to shape products, focus on the details, and create tangible outputs.

How would you define your daily relationship with this space? It's my comfort space, my temple. When I'm in my comfort zone here, I can create anything. It's truly where I feel most inspired and productive.

Interior designer Joya Nandurdikar, founding partner at Untitled Design Consultants.

What are some things that will always be found at your workspace? Scale is important in our work, so you’ll always find measuring tapes around. You’ll also see various stationery. I’ve also placed a couple of my favourite pictures around—they help keep me inspired.

What does the wall of your workspace look like? The wall is actually made of cork. It's where I pin up my ideas and scribbles. It ensures that no details get lost, and I don't forget any ideas. It has really become an extension of my mind.

Current trends in interior design/architecture that fascinate you? The integration of AI and automation in homes is fascinating. It’s making houses more user-friendly in today’s world. The one concept that I am always conscious of is that, as designers, we can exhaust Earth’s resources through our material choices. So, designing with environmentally friendly materials and finding alternatives to exhaustible materials is key. In my view, aesthetics should follow these principles. It’s about creating sensitive designs.

When stuck for an idea, where do you look for inspiration? I get ideas from installations and art galleries across the world. I also find inspiration in old design books and buildings. When I’m starting a new project, I might look at a graphic composition or any such piece of work to spark ideas.

What are some installations that you've commissioned that you loved? Last year, for the Serendipity Arts Festival, we designed a composition of different Indian crafts. The concept was wall frescoes and we created totems incorporating natural lime wash, Kerala mural art, Shekhawati art, Tarkashi work, inlays, and marquetry.

When it comes to doing up your own place, what do you love splurging on? I love antiques. I’ve spent days and weeks immersing myself in antique markets across India. The vibrant markets of Bali, and enchanting stores in Budapest, Paris and Portugal have been a treasure trove for me. Besides antiques, I also love splurging on art and plants. They really bring a space to life and reflect my personal taste.

Creative Corner is a series about creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.