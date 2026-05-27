The wonderful world of whimsical websites: How to beat scrolling and AI slop

“While growing up, the web used to be a destination, a wild, weird frontier full of chaotic blogs, dead ends, and accidental discoveries. Now we barely wander online, and mostly save for later,” says Darshita Srivastava, a 34-year-old PR professional from Hyderabad. Today, the algorithm-gods are know-it-alls, and the internet feels like a hyper-optimised factory that anticipates our next scroll before our thumb even twitches.
Kanika Choudhary, a 30-year-old writer in Bengaluru, pinpoints exactly what has been lost. “Everything on the web feels like a promotion now. You read a story with tears in your eyes and find out it's secretly an ad for a brand,” she says. Emotions, stories, relatability—everything has a price tag.
The internet has never been more ruthlessly commodified or more deeply exhausting. As AI smooths away the web’s oddities, flooding our screens with polished predictability and the sterile, ubiquitous purple gradients, a counterculture is emerging. Netizens are actively exercising their taste by seeking out the ‘whimsical web’: digital spaces that are playful, pointless, imperfect, and defiantly human.