The wonderful world of whimsical websites: How to beat scrolling and AI slop

This appetite for silliness is also changing how people build their own corners of the internet. Vajpayee talks about a defining line from the 2012 film Frances Ha: “I like things that look like mistakes.” She is currently designing a recipe website on Framer that abandons predictable grid boxes for an interactive, magazine-style layout. Sharvari Marathe, 30, who is a product designer based in Bengaluru, recently launched a website for her zines and comics. She did this using the AI-powered website builder Vercel, which allows hobbyists to use the platform for free if they are not making money out of it. “There was something oddly satisfying about using AI to build a digital home for my work that is stubbornly, specifically, creatively mine,” she says.