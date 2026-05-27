The wonderful world of whimsical websites: How to beat scrolling and AI slop

“While growing up, the web used to be a destination, a wild, weird frontier full of chaotic blogs, dead ends, and accidental discoveries. Now we barely wander online, and mostly save for later,” says Darshita Srivastava, a 34-year-old PR professional from Hyderabad. Today, the algorithm-gods are know-it-alls, and the internet feels like a hyper-optimised factory that anticipates our next scroll before our thumb even twitches.