NEW DELHI : When Neeraj Kuriakose started his internship with cloud kitchen company ZFW in January, he was thrilled by how much he was learning about management and operations from the bi-weekly store visits. The 23-year-old Delhi University student enjoyed meeting staff, checking stock and getting feedback from customers. Two months into his internship, the coronavirus-related lockdown was announced.

“Now, I handle everything from home. CCTV footage helps me see if all the required things are in place, I get on calls with the staff to delegate tasks," he says. “This wasn’t something I was prepared for, or even thought of, but I am learning newer skills about remote working, which I am sure will be helpful in the future," says Kuriakose.

As the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown change the way we work, college students doing internships are also learning to think on their feet and adapt so that they still get their work experience while stuck at home. Showing initiative during a crisis could help them land employment in a shrinking job market, they hope.

Sanil Sachar, partner at startup incubator Huddle, believes it is a great time to hire interns. “There are a lot of students sitting at home and looking for jobs. Interns working through the lockdown are trying to prove themselves because they hear news of job cuts," he says.

For cab-aggregator Ola, interns have always been an important part of talent acquisition, and the lockdown hasn’t stopped the company from taking in 38 interns. “The interns are part of daily team meetings, informal catch-ups and cross-functional team webinars, which maximize their learning opportunities," says Rohit Munjal, CHRO, Ola, who adds that there has been an increase in the number of applications received this year.

Instead of going to the market, interns at Mondelez use its internal Know Your Consumer (KYC) app for their projects. “Using the app, interns get an idea of consumer immersion, and their thoughts about our products or campaigns. They are also talking to retailers and distributors on the phone, understanding our digital footprint and getting feedback," says Mahalakshmi R, director, HR, Mondelez India. The FMCG company has upped its intern intake by 17% because many students lost internships as travel restrictions were announced. “This helped the fresh batch of students, and ensured that our age-old relations with colleges remained strong," she says.

Remote internships do not mean the interns are left to their own devices. Digit Insurance had a virtual on-boarding and e-mentoring session for its 42 interns. “Understanding the organization culture is important for any intern, and we do it through Digit Wire, our online initiative," says Amrit Jaidka Arora, head (HR), Digit Insurance.

Mentors also have a daily catch-up with interns and include them in daily departmental calls. Shantanu Das, CHRO, Amway India, says he held a “virtual walk the floor" to introduce interns to team members, and lets them sit in on business meetings to ensure that interns get the same experience they would if they went to the office.

Local online grocery delivery startup Jabalpur Mart had to think on its feet when the lockdown was announced. There was a quick reshuffling of projects, and all interns were asked to work remotely. “I joined as a Java developer. But after the lockdown, I am handling the additional responsibility of customer complaints, requests and logistics. This is a new skill I am learning and will come in handy when I get a job," says a third year engineering student from Bhopal, who did not wish to be named.

