Verandah's Anjali Patel Mehta on her two work dens and ‘The White Lotus’
SummaryThe founder of the luxury label talks about her chaotic and creative dens, her go-to vacation spots and seeing her designs featured in the hit comedy-drama show
As the world continues to dissect the latest season of comedy-drama The White Lotus, the mood at luxury label house Verandah is cheerful. It’s been that way since the series trailer launched last year and the label’s kaftan was seen on Sritala Hollinger (Thai actor Lek Patravadi). Actor Natasha Rothwell, who plays the spa manager Belinda Lindsey, also posted a photograph on Instagram wearing another kaftan from the label (as seen in episode six).