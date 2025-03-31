Verandah's Anjali Patel Mehta on her two work dens and ‘The White Lotus’

As the world continues to dissect the latest season of comedy-drama The White Lotus , the mood at luxury label house Verandah is cheerful. It’s been that way since the series trailer launched last year and the label’s kaftan was seen on Sritala Hollinger (Thai actor Lek Patravadi). Actor Natasha Rothwell, who plays the spa manager Belinda Lindsey, also posted a photograph on Instagram wearing another kaftan from the label (as seen in episode six).

“The White Lotus aesthetic is exactly what Verandah’s is—vacation chic, but it was a surprise to learn that our clothes were going to be featured in the show," says Anjali Patel Mehta, founder, designer and creative director of Verandah. It was a real bucket list item for us," she says, before crediting costume director Alex Bovaird and team for choosing the label, which was set up in 2011. In an interview, she discusses all things creative that make her tick: from her chaotic and creative dens to her favourite collections and her go-to holiday spots. Edited excerpts:

Describe your current workspace to us.

My current workspace is a mix of cozy, calm, chaotic and colourful. It is tucked away in Lower Parel amid the hustle and bustle of Bombay. It has everything, from a sample room, to our atelier, to the fabrics I’ve collected over the years, and all my playful experiments. The walls have art, travel memorabilia and nostalgia—things that have inspired me to design.

View Full Image Drawings and paintings by her kids dot the walls of Anjali Patel Mehta's office in Mumbai.

How would you define your daily relationship with this space?

It’s hard to come to work every day because this work space has become a production and discussion space. I can’t create in chaos. I need silence to think and so, I’ve created a parallel universe at home—it is a little den where I spend a couple of days every week designing. My relationship with my original studio space is one of love and chaos. I enjoy being there, creating and handling all the issues on the ground. I think about colour collections and design when I’m on my own, boxed away—I do that in my home office. Both these spaces—with their energies of chaos and calm—go hand in hand for me.

What does the wall of your workspace look like?

I have a little cabin which I hide in. It’s colourful, of course, but you’ll also find some interesting pieces of nostalgia. One wall is full of drawings and paintings that my kids have done. There are some old photos of my parents. The other wall has a large pin board of notes that people have written to me, things that my kids have written, some motifs that I’ve designed. I also collect bits and bobs like mementos from places I’ve travelled to for work, invitations, postcards of travel, mementoes from some of my favourite restaurants.

Where do you look for inspiration?

I’m lucky that I never run out of ideas as I had a wonderful childhood and I got to travel a lot as a kid. I also had the privilege to hear many wonderful stories from my grandmother and my parents. This, coupled with my love for nature, gives me so much inspiration to draw from, that I never find myself running out of ideas.

View Full Image Verandah's Sundowner kaftan is seen on Thai actor Lek Patravadi in season 3 of The White Lotus. (Studio Verandah)

‘The White Lotus’ is always set in popular holiday destinations. What are your go-to vacation spots that inspire you?

I love Goa; it’s almost a state of mind for me. I also love Alibaug (in Maharashtra). I also count Uttarakhand and Ranthambore as places I love to visit to find my calm. When I’m not working and designing, I actively find ways to switch off and creatively rejuvenate. A little meditation and yoga and thinking/working quietly always refreshes me.

What are some things you’ll always find at your workspace?

Lots of green tea, lots of coloured pens, postcards and art posters that I love collecting. Not only do they give me inspiration for colour, they are reminders of some of my favourite museums and places in the world. You’ll also find a Star Wars poster, which is one of my all-time favourite movies. You will also find loads of colour and a lovely Jaipur Pink wall in my high-ceilinged studio.

Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and their relationships with their workspaces.

